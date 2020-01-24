Whelan signs with the manager who allegedly attacked his former Hearts boss

Glenn Whelan wants to play before qualifying for Euro 2020 and signs for League One Fleetwood Town.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder left Scottish top division Hearts earlier this month after only four months in Edinburgh.

The 35-year-old happens to be managed by Joey Barton, who is said to be on trial this year for the alleged attack by Hearts boss Daniel Stendel.

Barton is said to have pushed the then Barnsley manager Stendel into Oakwell on April 13 and left him with a damaged tooth.

Whelan and Stendel did not get along in their short time together when the Dubliner told the Herald: “When the new manager came in, he was the first to speak to me. He was having a bit of trouble.”

The former Stoke absolutely wants to play again and think about Mick McCarthy’s before going to Slovakia in March. “If I don’t play and don’t play well, I have no chance of international matches.” ,

Fleetwood is currently 11th in the League One table, but only 4 points behind the playoff places.

Barton is pleased to be reunited with his former Manchester City teammate. “When the opportunity arose to add someone with Glenn’s experience to our team, we went quickly to finalize the deal.

“Glenn is hungry for games and we are sure that he will bring the qualities that everyone knows he is capable of to our group.

“We have lost some experience in this window since Peter Clarke went to Tranmere, so it is very important for our squad to involve someone like Glenn, who was the captain of his country.

“This is an exciting commitment for the club and we look forward to seeing it in action.”