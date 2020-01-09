Wheeler lifts Jets to shoot and wins Leafs; Matthews reaches milestone

Loading...

TORONTO – Blake Wheeler scored the winner in the shootout when the Winnipeg Jets blocked the Toronto Maple Leafs by 4-3 on Wednesday and overshadowed a milestone performance by Auston Matthews.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele scored in the regulatory time when the Jets (24-16-4) won their second consecutive game.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the win in the Winnipeg net.

Matthews scored twice, including the tying goal with another 14 seconds in the third, for Toronto (24-15-6). Dmytro Timashov also had a goal.

Jason Spezza and Matthews had goals in the shootout for Toronto, but Patrik Laine, Scheifele and Wheeler gave Winnipeg the 3-2 lead in the shootout.

Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots two days after being drawn early in the second period of the 6-4 defeat of Maple Leafs against the Edmonton Oilers.

It is the first time that Toronto has lost back-to-back games since it fell to Philadelphia and Colorado on December 3 and 4.

After drawing Andersen at the end of the third period and calling out with less than a minute to play, the Maple Leafs won a faceoff at the end of Winnipeg. The puck came to Matthews who shot a shot past Hellebuyck to the delight of the 19,397 attendees.

Andersen ran Scotiabank Arena twice in the extra period and signed chants from “Freddie!” with game-saving stops on escapes.

The heroic heroic deeds of the keeper were far from a bad goal that he allowed early in the first period.

Ehlers opened after four minutes of scoring at a flukey game. Andersen apparently stumbled over his own feet when he came out to play the puck, fell on the ice and let the puck run behind the net, where Ehlers picked him up and scored quickly.

Just as the announcer in the arena announced the goal of Winnipeg, Mitch Marner gave Matthews a pass back, who broke the puck past Hellebuyck to tie 1-1.

Matthews joined Alex Ovechkin of Washington as the only active player to start his NHL career with four consecutive seasons with 30 goals or more. He is also the first player in the history of Maple Leafs to complete the achievement in his first four seasons.

With the Jets shorthanded, Appleton John Tavares stripped the puck on Toronto’s own blue line and broke in on Andersen with the captain Maple Leafs straight on his tail. Appleton polled his first goal of the year past Andersen for a 2-1 Winnipeg lead with two minutes to go in the first.

Timashov made a rebound at home after a 3 to 2 escape with Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Brooks six minutes in the second period to tie the game 2-2.

Scheifele recovered Winnipeg’s lead 11:45 in the second, took a cross-ice feed from Kyle Connor and stopped for a moment to line up his shot before he shot it in the net.

Eight players from Canada’s gold medal winning national junior team were honored in a pre-game ceremony. Kevin Bahl, Nico Daws, Ty Dellandrea, Jamie Drysdale, Aidan Dudas, Liam Foudy, Connor McMichael and Akil Thomas all came together in the center ice to drop the puck for Scheifele and Tavares.

After the ceremonial puck fall, a moment of silence was observed in honor of the 63 Canadians who died in a plane crash in Iran earlier Wednesday. A video of a Canadian flag with half staff was played when players of the Maple Leafs, Jets and the junior team of Canada were all solemnly on the ice singing the national anthem.