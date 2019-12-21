Wheeler becomes the market leader in the franchise sector, Jets defeat Wild 6-0 – Winnipeg

Loading...

ST. PAUL, Minnesota – Blake Wheeler had one goal and was the best scorer ever in franchise history. Connor Hellebuyck scored 31 saves for his third shutout this season and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday.

Wheelers 616 points exceeded the previous mark of Ilya Kovalchuk, who played for the franchise at the Atlanta Thrashers.

Patrick Laine had two goals for the Jets, who had lost three of their last four games. Mark Scheifele scored for the eighth time in nine games and Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Shaw also had goals.

Alex Stalock allowed Minnesota six goals on 28 shots before leaving the middle of the third period. Devan Dubnyk ended the game with two saves that lost three out of four.

Minnesota had to pause for the third time this season on Thursday night after breaking an eight-goal franchise record in a win in Arizona.

Wheeler, who has played 10 seasons for the franchise company after starting the team in his last season in Atlanta, opened the game with a short-handed goal, his 10th goal of the season.

Minnesota-born Wheeler set the record with preparatory work on Laine's third goal.

Winnipeg started the game with the worst penalty shootout in the league. In addition to the short-handed goal, the Jets' second goal of the season, Winnipeg had another chance in the second round when three players competed alone on Stalock.

The savages were 0 out of 3 in the power game. They hit the man advantage on two of their last 29 chances and entered Powerplay on the 21st day in the league.

NOTES: Minnesota was without LW Jason Zucker, who underwent surgery on Friday to repair a broken right fibula. He is expected to miss four to six weeks. … Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek is about to return after an upper body injury but has missed his fifth game in a row. … Minnesota C Mikko Koivu missed his 10th game in a row with a lower body injury. … The Wild completed a series of 12 home games (9-0-3). Minnesota's only regular loss this season was the season opener against Pittsburgh. … LW Jansen Harkins made his NHL debut for Winnipeg after he was recalled from AHL in Manitoba. As a second-round winner in 2015, he was third in the AHL with 31 points in 30 games when he was recalled on December 18 of their first 36 games. They have 18 of their next 22 games at home.

Oilers: hosts Montreal on Monday evening.

Wild: innkeeper Calgary on Monday evening.

