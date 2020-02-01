Wheelchair basketball is excluded from Tokyo Paralympics

IPC President Andrew Parsons said that wheelchair basketball has been known for several years and all problems with athlete classification – the way athletes with disabilities are categorized to compete in a range of sports – the integrity of the Competition threatened.

“We appreciate that wheelchair basketball is one of the most popular sports at the Paralympic Games, but that doesn’t mean the IWBF is above the rules,” said Parsons.

“The classification of athletes is an essential part of all Paralympic sports. Failure to comply with the IPC athlete classification code is important to us as it could compromise the integrity of the competition. Unfortunately, this is not a new topic and the IWBF has been alerted to this matter for several years, and sufficient time and opportunity has been given to deal with it. “

According to Parsons, the situation was at the “turning point” and “considerable work” was required seven months before the start of the Paralympics in August in order to adapt the current IWBF classification rules to the IPC athlete classification code.

The IPC said that the IWBF currently defines allowable impairments differently than they are assessed by the global organization.

Paralympics Australia will send its men and women teams – the Rollers and Gliders – to Japan, saying that expelling wheelchair basketball is a “shocking blow” to the Paralympic movement.

“It would devastate not only those directly related to our teams, but also the thousands of people involved in the sport nationally, as well as Paralympic Games fans who will miss the chance to get elite athletics in one of ours most popular sports to see. ” “said managing director Lynne Anderson.

“Wheelchair basketball is a basic Paralympic sport.

“The trajectory of wheelchair basketball is incredibly positive, but it can only continue if the integrity of the sport is protected. Compliance with the IPC classification code is a must.”

Australia has a long history in wheelchair basketball, won gold medals in Atlanta in 1996 and Beijing in 2008, and was twice a silver medalist.

Members of the Australian team that won the gold medal in China 12 years ago included Dylan Alcott, who switched to wheelchair tennis and won several gold medals and Australian Open wheelchair quad titles, including this year’s Australian Open final on Saturday.

While the IPC removed sports in Paris in four years, this decision could be reversed if the IWBF were fully compliant by the end of August next year.

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

