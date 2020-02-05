Wheaton College takes safety measures after reporting an person with an ax

Updated: 2:57 PM EST February 5, 2020

Wheaton College officials advised people on campus to monitor rooms and close doors after observing a person with an ax on campus. The person with the ax was reported in the Howard Street neighborhood, officials tweeted.

Anyone who was not yet on campus was asked to stay away until a license was issued by campus officials.

A person with an ax weapon has seen on the Wheaton campus near Howard Street. Norton Police and Wheaton Public Safety react to the scene when you are on campus, go to the nearest secure room, close the door or block the door and wait for further instructions

– Wheaton College (MA) (@wheaton) 5 February 2020

