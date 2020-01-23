Wheatland woman who is accused of having methamphetamine as a crime

Celeste Erin Kumelos (courtesy of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office)

CASPER, Wyo. – A woman from the Wheatland Wyoming community was reportedly arrested in Casper on Monday and charged with, among other things, drug possession.

Natrona County sheriff officials say Celest Erin Kumelos was arrested after being contacted by MPs at around 9:30 p.m. on January 20, 2020. MPs said contact started after watching a vehicle that Kumelos was driving without a lit license plate.

MPs said they stopped the Kumelos vehicle on US Highway 259 in Natrona County at around noon. The investigators spoke to the driver identified as Kumelos and a passenger.

During the contact, MPs said they found out that Kumelo’s driver’s license required an approved ignition lock in the vehicle, which Kumelos told law enforcement officials she didn’t have.

An affidavit from the Natrona District Court states that Kumelos was asked to get out of the vehicle and asked if she had anything illegal about her. MPs said that at that time Kumelos admitted having marijuana gum in her coat.

A subsequent search of Kumelos’ person and vehicle resulted in several bags of methamphetamine weighing approximately 22 grams and packaging. MPs also report finding suspicious methamphetamine pipes and marijuana containers.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Natrona County Detention Center without incident.

Kumelos is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office.