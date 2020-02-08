WhatsApp for iOS starts beta testing Dark Mode support before release

In addition to the Facebook app, WhatsApp for iOS remains one of the largest applications for the iPhone that does not support dark mode. But that will change soon, at least based on the latest beta version of the application.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp, released this week through Apple’s TestFlight platform, offers long-awaited support for dark mode. This means that WhatApp is now built into the system-wide dark mode feature on iOS that a user first discovered on Reddit.

Unfortunately, if you want to participate in the WhatsApp beta program, you have to wait. TestFlight only allows a limited number of beta testers, and the WhatsApp program has been full for months. Still, this week’s beta is a good sign that Dark Mode will be released in WhatsApp sooner rather than later.

What about Facebook for iOS? It is not specified when dark mode may be supported. Other apps created by Facebook for iOS, such as Instagram and Messenger, already support dark mode. It’s unclear why Facebook brought this update to its knees for iOS.

Are there other important applications that you use every day that do not yet support dark mode? Let us know in the comments!

