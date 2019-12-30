WhatsApp drops support for older iOS versions in February

Loading...

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, has announced it will drop support for older versions of iOS from the coming months. According to a new support document, WhatsApp will drop support for iOS 8 and older on February 1, 2020.

Until now, users using WhatsApp on an iOS 8 or older device have been able to continue using the app, but have not been able to create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts. However, this will change on February 1, 2020, with WhatsApp saying that support for iOS 8 will be completely omitted.

WhatsApp explains (via CNET):

For the following operating systems, you can no longer create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts. However, you can continue to use WhatsApp on:

Android versions 2.3.7 and older until 1 February 2020

iOS 8 and older until 1 February 2020

The company also notes that there is no option to transfer chat history between platforms, but you can export your chat history as an email attachment.

In the meantime, Facebook has also recently introduced a change that prevents users from signing up for Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account. This change is probably a preparation for the expected integration of messages in the apps of Facebook, where Facebook works to link WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

WhatsApp that drops support for older iOS versions is unlikely to affect many users, but if you have a long history of messages on an unsupported device, you should plan to export your chat history soon to ensure that you still have access to it.

