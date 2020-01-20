WhatsApp collects 5 billion installations from the Play Store

There are only a few apps in the Google Play Store that have reached the mythical 5 billion installation figure, apart from a few pre-installed Google options. Third-party WhatsApp is now only the second non-Google app that it has collected on Android and the Play Store for over ten years.

Given the popularity of WhatsApp all over the world, it probably doesn’t come as a surprise and will follow at the end of last year in the own milestone of 5 billion installations of parent company Facebook (via Android Police). WhatsApp is by no means a perfect messenger, but it is easy to use, platform independent, has a number of solid functions and can be nicely linked to your contact book to make the entire registration process easy.

Given that WhatsApp claims more than 1 billion active users every day, it is no real surprise that the app has reached that download figure in the Google Play Store. It is worth noting that this figure contains pre-installed versions. Many Samsung smartphones come with the pre-installed multimedia messaging app. Huawei did this until recent trade issues between the US and China and blacklists occurred.

That will be a significant part of that 5 billion download figure, but it is certainly not for everyone. With such a large active user base, it is no wonder that WhatsApp has achieved such an impressive installation speed – it is actually surprising that it took so long to reach 5 billion on Android.

Of course, such a high installation speed does not necessarily mean that WhatsApp is the best messaging platform. There are plenty of other solid alternatives, but for some reason WhatsApp remains the most popular and will probably be for a while.

More in the Google Play Store:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAyzVuO_v1s (/ embed)