WhatsApp bug gives hackers access to computers with an iOS app and text

The past months were not good for WhatsApp users. Unfortunately, it does not seem that it will change soon.

The Facebook messaging app recognized and repaired a major vulnerability that allowed hackers to access files on a victim’s computer. All you had to do to fall victim to this attack was to click on a disguised link preview that was sent via the messaging app. In other words, it would have been an easy mistake for users to make.

It is important that this did not affect every WhatsApp user. Instead, a WhatsApp user must have linked the iOS version of the messaging app to a PC or MacOS WhatsApp desktop app.

“A vulnerability in WhatsApp Desktop in combination with WhatsApp for iPhone makes cross-site scripting and reading of local files possible,” says the Facebook bug report. “To exploit the vulnerability, the victim must click on a link preview of a specially crafted text message.”

In a blog post of February 4, the security researcher who discovered and disclosed the vulnerability described his process in detail and noted that WhatsApp should really get into trouble.

“It’s 2020,” wrote Gal Weizman, “no product may be completely read from the file system and possibly an [external code execution] of a single message.”

We contacted Facebook in an effort to determine how many people were vulnerable to this abuse and how many, if any, were actually affected by it. We have not received a response from the moment of printing.

WhatsApp vulnerabilities in particular can have serious consequences. Last month, a security company hired by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos claimed in a report that the CEO’s phone may have been hacked after receiving a malicious WhatsApp message. And although Bezos will be fine, people with less power and resources who fall victim to similar attacks may also do less well.

Facebook is aware of this, but suggests that at least part of the debt must be somewhere else. After the news about the hacked phone from Bezos, Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, suggested that Apple is the real problem here.

“One of the things it highlights is actually some of the potential underlying vulnerabilities that exist on the actual operating systems on phones,” Mendelsohn told the publication. “From a WhatsApp perspective, from a Facebook perspective, the thing we care most about is the thing we invest in ensuring that the information that people have with us is secure.”

Which, yes, great. Making WhatsApp information “safe” sounds great, but maybe that should mean that no malicious texts are allowed that give hackers access to victims’ computers? Sounds like a good place to start.

Or, if that’s too much, Facebook might have to start recommending Signal.

