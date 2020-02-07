What’s really wrong with the Penguins power game?

SUNRISE, Fla. – “I’m fine. You’ll see.”

That out Patric Hornqvistwas the correct answer.

I think.

The question I asked him Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in separate one-to-one after the Friday afternoon of the Penguins at BB&T Center, this was: would more movement resolve what is wrong with the power play?

My motivation for choosing ‘movement’ was that Mike Sullivan used the term the previous night after the 4-2 loss in Tampa, and it is not something I have often heard him mention. I even had to think back to those moments when Phil Kessel would go rogue – OK, more than usual – and plunder everywhere in the attacking zone.

And hey, when a power play is stuck in a 0-for-11, not to mention the 17th in the NHL for the 19.2 percent season, not to mention that fatal five-in-three flop in the last minutes against the Lightning, it feels acceptable to think villainous thoughts, right?

First, let us dispense with three clearly obvious points:

