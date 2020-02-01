What’s On Draft: Who take the Broncos according to the experts?

Nov. 9 2019; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; LSU Tigers corner back Jay Ward (16) tries to knock down the Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Compulsory credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

It is finally everyone’s favorite season. No, we are not talking about winter, spring, summer or fall, we are talking about sham design.

Now, with a quarterback in place, the Broncos have to wonder if they want to give priority to protecting Drew Lock, give him an arsenal of weapons or replace some of the defensive holes that will certainly open this offseason.

This is what the experts think Denver should do:

Lance Zierlein (NFL network): Andrew Thomas, LT, Georgia

“Thomas doesn’t always look good, but boys are blocked. He is a direct upgrade from Garett Bolles and is a tough competitor.” – Zierlein

The biggest question with Andrew Thomas as Bronco would be an appropriate arrangement. He is a very talented and powerful tackle, but his movement skills lead to concerns about how he would operate as a tackle on the next level.

That said, Broncos fans should be happy with this choice, because the worst-case scenario would be to move Thomas to a guard, where he also has the potential of Pro Bowl.

Bucky Brooks (NFL Network): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

“Adding another jump-ball specialist to the WR corps will accelerate the growth of Drew Lock as a franchise quarterback.” – Brooks

This would be a pretty astonishing choice if it came to fruition for the Broncos, especially with Henry Ruggs on the board. Higgins is a very talented receiver and putting him in the top 15 would not be a range in my eyes, but his ceiling is a Courtland-Sutton-type receiver and the Broncos already have that. They need to add a speed devil to themselves offensive to give another element, not another disputed recipient such as Noah Fant, Tim Patrick and Sutton.

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

“Jeudy would give the Broncos one of the most exciting collections of young players with skill positions in the competition. By adding him to a group that already includes Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Phillip Lindsay, the fear would come up against defending coordinators. “- Jeremiah

Broncos Country should do double backflips, because John Elway personally swims this card to the Bellagio stage so fast that it would make the jaw crater of Michael Phelps.

Jerry Jeudy is the best schedule suitable for the Broncos of any receiver in this class, he is also the best receiver in this class and he is my best prospect of receiving since Julio Jones.

Matt Miller (Bleacher Report): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

“CeeDee Lamb is still on the board (for me) and that is a travesty so I’ll take him with me. I will pair him with Courtland Sutton, pair him with Noah Fant, and now you have an attack in which Drew Lock can really release “If you hire Pat Shurmur, you know you want big games. CeeDee will give you those.” – Miller

This choice would rather be a much tastier version of the Tee Higgins selection. Do the Broncos really need a jump-ball receiver? No. Is Lamb so good that he is still worth taking at the age of 15? Yes, without even a second thought.

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

“Does Denver have its quarterback of the future? Second round pick Drew Lock, who flashed in his late season cameo, has given hope to Broncos fans, and he has every opportunity to start all 16 games in 2020. So let’s help him and give him the quickest pass from the draft catcher to combine with Courtland Sutton, who looks like a future superstar. Ruggs has taken a step forward this season as a route runner, but his game is all about speed – he can run any defensive back. – Kiper

Of all the players mocked with the Broncos in this exercise, the selection of Henry Ruggs seems the most likely. Benjamin Allbright already reported that the Broncos do not let the lightning-fast receiver glide past them into the depth. The question now is, does Rugg’s world-class speed make him too attractive to remain in the 15th selection?