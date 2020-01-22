What's On Draft: 5 players that the Broncos should consider trading in

January 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeffrey Okudah (1) breaks a pass for Washington Huskie’s broad receiver Aaron Fuller (2) in the 2019 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Compulsory credit: Kelvin Kuo-VS TODAY Sport

The Broncos are in an uncomfortable position with regard to the NFL version of 2020. They are expected to fill with both design capital and cap space, and although there are gaps in this roster, there is not enough to see all those invested resources .

Even if there were enough gaps to fill and Denver would use all that capital, many players that brought them in – especially in the later rounds – would not be guaranteed as much as the final selection. In other words, if the Broncos do not return, they will almost certainly burn plectrums.

With that in mind, here are five players who must secure the Broncos by trading in.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Broncos must at some point this offseason with Chris Harris Jr. add a corner back at some point and probably there are no better ones available than Jeff Okudah.

Okudah has been the best corner defender to get in since Patrick Peterson in 2011 and he is one of the rare elite corner defenders who is not a disadvantage or distraction, such as Jalen Ramsey.

He is excellent in coverage and would be a starter for the Broncos and perhaps even their best angle from the first day. Okudah can close one side of the field week in and week and the Broncos need that.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

With the emergence of Courtland Sutton in 2019, the Broncos have an elite-possession / jump-ball receiver to center their passing game in the near future. That said, the Broncos could still use a slasher in the passing game to mate with Sutton’s style.

They should look no further than Jerry Jeudy, who could quickly transform this out of season into one of the most dangerous recipients of the competition.

Jeudy has very few defects and is the best route runner in the class. If you look at recent lessons with recipients such as Michael Thomas and A.J. Brown, it seems that running routes is the best indicator for professional success.

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Almost every major Broncos defensive linemen has a contract that this runs out of season. Shelby Harris, Derek Wolfe, Mike Purcell and Adam Gotsis are ready to leave and it is hard to see that the Broncos retain more than two.

Probably somewhere else to sign is Harris, who is incredibly valuable, both for the Broncos’ ability to stop the run and for their fast pass. When he leaves, Denver must make Derrick Brown a top priority.

If the once-in-a-generation pass rusher, that is Chase Young, was not in this class, Derrick Brown might be the best defensive player on the board. He is almost as good as Quinnen Williams came from Alabama last year, although Brown was a dominant defender for several seasons where Williams was a one-hit miracle.

Jedrick Wills, LT, Alabama

It is no secret that the Broncos should strengthen their line this season, especially the tackle position. Although Garett Bolles played better, the Broncos should not put all their chips in his trio, the injury-sensitive Ja’Wuan James and Elijah Wilkinson.

The solution to their tackle problem could be in Jedrick Wills, Alabama. Wills is the best fitting protector and that is exactly what the Broncos need on their line.

Some prefer the bulldozer in the run game that is Andrew Thomas, but Drew Lock is now the franchise’s most valuable commodity and they have to invest to protect it.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Broncos need to know how valuable a weapon like Henry Ruggs can be if it is used correctly after the confrontation with Tyreek Hill in the past four seasons.

When everything is said and done, Ruggs can ultimately be faster than Hill and the Broncos can use such a weapon in the attack. Like his current Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy, Ruggs would be an excellent addition to the receiving core of the Broncos.

He could also act as a gadget player and have his head as an incredibly dangerous returner.