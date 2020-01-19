what's next for Will Skelton?

With the Saracen team room reportedly in shock and concerned about the impact, there is widespread uncertainty about the future of the club’s star-studded squad, especially foreign players with large orders.

The team coached by Mark McCall consists of English captain Owen Farrell and test teammates Mako and Billy Vunipola and Maro Itoje as well as Elliot Daly, George Kruis, Alex Goode and Skelton.

“At the moment, they’re still largely choosing their team from the squad they had last year, which still violates the salary cap,” said Tony Rowe, chairman of the Exeter Chiefs. “The other Premiership clubs asked you to downsize the squad too.”

The crisis would immediately endanger the English top stars, who may feel that they are unable to launch credible second-division selection campaigns.

Immediately after the relegation was announced, it seemed that the players’ contracts were being met, but if Skelton were forced to find a new home, he could continue to stay in the UK, where he and his wife Kate have built a life. or go to France.

There would be no shortage of Australian super rugby clubs looking forward to welcoming him home, especially his old and first franchise, the Waratahs. In order for this to happen, Rugby Australia notifies all four teams that Skelton is on the market. They would probably also have to come up with serious money. Skelton’s business has been reported to be worth $ 750,000 a year.

English skipper Owen Farrell is one of the greatest Saracen stars, and it was the club’s business dealings with him and others that violated the Premiership’s salary restrictions. Photo credit: Getty

The second division team almost returned last year when Wallabies coach Michael Cheika tried to get him back to the World Cup in time. But Skelton signed again with Saracens and said that he and his wife, who also plays rugby, were happy. The 26-year-old overhauled his shape and fitness under McCall after struggling to keep his huge body in top shape in the early years of his career in Australia.

Club captain Brad Barritt considered the possibility of a squad-wide pay cut on Tuesday to solve the problem.

“From my personal perspective, I think the majority of the squad would stand up to make sure there were minimal disruptions,” said Barritt. “I’m just giving you my personal opinion on it. I would hate to have one of my friends and colleagues go away because of this situation.”

In the coming week there will be feverish speculation about the future of the Powerhouse Club, which has been involved in a drama above the salary ceiling for most of last year.

The violations came about through player co-investment agreements, according to which former chairman Nigel Wray had closed deals with Farrell, the Vunipolas and Richard Wigglesworth, the London newspapers Telegraph and Guardian reported.

A nine-month survey commissioned by PRL found that the club “made no payments to players in the 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 seasons.” “It was also found that the club exceeded the cap on payments to older players in each of the three seasons.”

These were agreements that Saracens and Wray originally defended as described above. They said in November that they were “shocked and disappointed by these stubborn sanctions” and claimed that “player co-investments are not a regular salary”.

But on Saturday, new chairman Neil Golding sang a different tune.

“As the new chairman of Saracens, I have admitted that the club has made mistakes in the past and we sincerely apologize for these mistakes,” said Golding. “I and the rest of the Board of Directors are committed to overseeing stringent new governance measures to ensure regulatory compliance in the future.”

The club has reportedly been given an ultimatum by the other Premiership clubs, opening their books and undergoing a full review or accepting a 35 point deduction. They opted for the latter, a move that will take them back to the RFU Challenge for next season, but allow them to end their European Cup campaign.

Georgina Robinson is the chief rugby reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

