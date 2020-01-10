What's Next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4 and Beyond

Loading...

It is no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks very different after Avengers: Endgame, especially now that we know who is still alive and who will not be active – alive or otherwise – in the near future.

With “Phase 3” from the MCU officially closed after Spider-Man: Far From Home and Marvel reveal the release calendar for both the big screen and the Disney + shows, we have a good idea where the studio is going now its “Infinity” Saga ‘is in the rearview mirror. From films and television series in the works to far-flung possibilities from the history of Marvel Comics and the events of Endgame and Far From Home, here is where the MCU goes (and could go).

(Note: Here the points of the film plot will be discussed – including important events in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home – so consider this a spoiler warning if you have not caught up with the MCU.)

Movies on the books

Marvel Studios currently has a long list of films in various stages of development or casting. Five of those films received release dates during the Marvel panel in San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, and another was scheduled at the D23 Expo in August, with a set schedule for what will arrive at the MCU.

Looking along the road, Black Widow is the next MCU movie going to the cinema, a solo feature that brings Scarlett Johansson back as Marvel’s eponymous superspy. The film is scheduled for May 1, 2020 and is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Black Widow will introduce Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, another Black Widow and Stranger Things’ David Harbor as Captain America of Russia, the Red Guardian.

Among the new characters coming to the MCU after Endgame is a wide range of heroes and villains in The Eternals, premiered on November 6, 2020. The film introduces the pantheon of colorful characters made by comic legend Jack Kirby, and will include Angelina Jolie , Salma Hayek, Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden and other big names in the lead roles.

Shortly thereafter, the titular martial arts hero of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrive at the large screen side of the MCU. The film is set on 12 February 2021 and plays the lead role Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) as the main character and Tony Leung Chiu-wai as the villain The Mandarin. Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) has been added to direct the film.

Then the Sorcerer Supreme returns to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and hits theaters on May 7, 2021. The film brings back Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and lets Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen play their MCU roles again as Wong and Scarlet Witch respectively. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, however, is not returning for the sequel. Marvel also revealed that the film connects to the WandaVision series on Disney +.

The last film on the current Marvel calendar is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will premiere on November 5, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder brings Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi behind the camera and various franchise veterans. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return as Thor and Valkyrie respectively, with – in the biggest surprise of coming out of San Diego Comic-Con – Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster.

Even more shocking? The character of Portman will inherit the mantle of the Mighty Thor in a certain form. There is a precedent for this turn: in the comics, Foster became Thor during the fight against breast cancer after the Odinson was deemed unworthy. She recently lost the title and became the new Valkyrie instead.

Finally, there is also a sequel in development for Black Panther, with Ryan Coogler on his way to the director’s chair for his first sequel. Despite earlier rumors that Black Panther 2 would be a Phase 4 movie, T’Challa’s next solo adventure is currently scheduled for May 6, 2022.

Still TBD …

One of the studio’s biggest announcements at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 was Marvel’s revelation that it is working on a restart of the Blade franchise and that dual Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali will play the title role. Marvel did not have much else to say about the project, including whether it would be a television program or a film.

After a controversial departure, James Gunn is behind the camera in front of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. although he does not start production until he films the follow-up to Warner Bros’ suicide command. However, the Guardians team has changed thanks to Infinity War and Endgame, and the future line-up remains a mystery. Rocket Raccoon should at least be back. Gunn has indicated that everyone’s favorite waste panda will play a major role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and that the film will complete the story arc of his character. Fan favorite character Adam Warlock will probably also appear.

Thor’s presence in the team is a bit bigger. Thor went into space with the Guardians during the final of Endgame, but Marvel said that Thor: Love and Thunder takes place before the third Guardians movie, making the much sought after adventure ‘Asgardians of the Galaxy’ unlikely.

Finally, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said at Comic-Con International 2019 that a Captain Marvel film is still underway and that the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are on their way to the MCU – but not fast.

Confirmed TV series

The launch of Disney’s Disney + streaming service also sends a large number of MCU characters to the small screen, where they are played by their MCU actors on the large screen.

Among the shows announced so far, Falcon and Winter Soldier are the first to top with a fall 2020 premiere. The show is about the fall-out of Avengers: Endgame, in which Captain America Falcon gave his shield. Anthony Mackie, who plays the Falcon, says he has already fitted Cap’s iconic suit – and “it looks really good.” The series will also bring back various characters from Captain America: Civil War, including the villain of that film, Baron Zemo, who wears his comic book costume for his second performance.

WandaVision hits the next, with a spring 2021 launch window, and is currently the most mysterious of Marvel’s Disney + shows considering Vision’s absence of Endgame and uncertain future in the MCU. Elizabeth Olsen, who played Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, said the show will explore the inner life of Scarlet Witch and hinted that the series could take place in the 1950s – for which some time-traveling elements or some other form of reality- bending plot would be needed devices.

As noted earlier, WandaVision helps set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that’s not the only MCU crossover you’ll find in the series. Monica Rambeau, who was a child in Captain Marvel, is fully grown up and she is played in WandaVision by Teyonah Parris. Kat Dennings and Randall Park will also repeat their roles from the Thor films and Ant-Man and the Wasp in WandaVision respectively.

Loki, the first solo outing for everyone’s favorite cheating god, is also planned for the spring of 2021. As expected, the series is said to draw attention to the Loki who escaped with the Tesseract during the time travel of the Avengers in Endgame. “He’s still that guy” who led an interstellar army and tried to conquer the earth, says actor Tom Hiddleston, “and just about the last thing that happened to him was that he had destroyed Hulk, so there’s a lot of psychological evolution that it hasn’t happened yet. ”The series is said to draw attention to Loki’s influence on crucial events throughout human history.

Hawkeye will eventually follow Clint Barton in the fall of 2021 while training his protégé Kate Bishop and passing on the name Hawkeye. Hawkeye is based on Matt Fraction and David Aja’s award-winning run on the character.

At the D23 Expo in August, Marvel also unveiled plans for more Disney + series that will premiere after Hawkeye, including She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. All three shows are based on the adventures of a number of lesser-known but extremely popular characters, with Mrs. Marvel also giving Marvel his first Muslim superhero to head her own series.

What we have seen

Along with the events of Endgame itself, Spider-Man: Far From Home also revealed some details about the future of the MCU with its epilogue to phase 3 of the franchise.

Although we did not get the multiverse of parallel worlds in the MCU that was plagued in early previews of the film, we did get confirmation that Tony Stark, Captain America, Black Widow and Vision are all supposed to be killed by the general public in Marvel. his movie verse. The film also indicated that the Avengers have not yet put together a new line-up in the aftermath of Endgame.

Perhaps most importantly though, the film revealed that the form-changing Skrulls – first introduced in Captain Marvel – have been on Earth for an unknown period. That means that almost every character in the MCU could have been a Skrull at some point in the movies, given that Captain Marvel, who unfolded in the mid-1990s, takes place before them all.

What have rumors and what is missing

Marvel’s Phase 4 line-up lacks a number of important franchises. There is no Spider-Man, no Ant-Man and the Wasp, and most surprisingly, no Avengers. The absence of the web pendulum now seems to be explained somewhat, given the constantly recurring nature of the relationship between Sony and Marvel, which allowed the character to appear in Marvel’s film verse.

However, the rest of the MCU seems ready to take the next step in the evolution of the franchise. Feige told MTV News in July 2019 that a new Avengers line-up will eventually appear, but that it will be “a very different team than we have seen before”.

We would expect nothing less, given that some of the biggest MCU actors are leaving the franchise. Captain America actor Chris Evans has by no means confirmed that his character’s decision to throw off his shield and uniform will linger at the end of Endgame, and at the end of the film the character said goodbye to the character on social media. Evans’ contract is said to go no further than Endgame, and the actor has shown an interest in leaving his hero days behind.

Officially packed on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. This role has been an honor for the past 8 years. Everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience, thanks for the memories! Eternally grateful.

– Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Similarly, Robert Downey Jr. already started talking about life after Marvel, and the fate of Tony Stark in Endgame certainly looks definitive. However, that does not mean that there will be no Iron Man in the MCU. In the comics, a few different characters have put on Iron Man’s armor, so a second-generation Iron Man is a real possibility.

It is not a core piece of the MCU, but Agents of SHIELD, Marvel’s longest-running TV spin-off, will close the store after the seventh season, which is airing in the summer of 2020. That gives you enough time to catch up, and you really should – after the first two seasons it got pretty good.

It is said that Starhawk – played by Sylvester Stallone in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – and his crew from Ravagers (above), including Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh), Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames) and Mainframe (narrated by Miley Cyrus).

Since they were the team originally known as the Guardians of the Galaxy in the history of Marvel Comics, and Gunn has indicated that he wants to see more of it in future films, there is a clear chance that they can play a greater role in the MCU ahead.

What it all (probably) means

In the first place, to the surprise of no one, death is never the last word for the heroes (and villains) of Marvel.

After “dying” in Infinity War, a long list of characters, including Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Falcon, Winter Soldier and Loki, are ready to appear in upcoming projects. Some of them will appear in stories that take place before Infinity War and Endgame, while others continue to see their sagas thanks to some creative manipulation of the MCU timeline.

Marvel also seems to continue the development of new cosmic and street characters, with The Eternals, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy representing the former, and Shang-Chi, Moon Knight and Black Widow representing the latter.

The world of The Eternals is a particularly robust universe with a wide range of colorful characters. As such, that movie could open another corner of the Marvel Comics vault to explore, just as Guardians of the Galaxy did for cosmic characters and Thor did for the Asgardian pantheon. The ‘multiverse’ in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is probably also important, given the importance of that concept for Marvel Comics.

The departure of Evans and Downey Jr. shakes the Avengers status quo upside down, but the rise of Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Blade and Doctor Strange – and the studio’s focus on their respective supporting casts and locations – gives Marvel many options when it comes to composing from a new team. The addition of teenage superhero Mrs. Marvel also suggests that the departure of Spider-Man Marvel will not cut off his world of young heroes and villains.

The list of characters that run from the movie world to streaming video on Disney Plus also provides an indication of who will soon not be receiving solo films. Characters such as Falcon, Winter Soldier, Vision and Wanda Maximoff seem ready to play supporting roles on the big screen for the near future, while their profile is expanded on the small screen.

