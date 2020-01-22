About 450 cases of a new viral respiratory disease have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak started last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Nine people died. Scientists have identified the disease as a new type of coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the cold. Others have evolved into more serious illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, although the new virus seems to be not nearly as deadly or contagious so far.

WHAT’S NEW TODAY

– The number of confirmed cases in China has risen to 440 and three more patients have died, bringing the number of deaths to nine. Chinese health officials held a press conference to encourage people in Wuhan not to leave the city and avoid crowds.

– North Korea forbade foreign tourists to guard against virus intrusion, tour operators said. Most tourists to North Korea are Chinese or others who travel from China on organized trips. North Korea closed its borders in 2003 during the SARS shock.

– The World Health Organization holds a meeting of the Emergency Committee in Geneva to determine whether the outbreak should be declared a global health crisis. Earlier emergencies have been reported for the continuing Ebola outbreak in Congo and the Zika virus in America in 2016.

– A Wuhan official said most of the 15 medical workers in the city had been arrested by a patient who underwent brain surgery that had contracted the corona virus. The infection of so many hospital staff caused concerns about a ‘super spreader’ that could infect many people.

