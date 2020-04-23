What’s new on Netflix in May 2020

Continuing with another month of closure, demand for new great TVs and movies is as high as ever – and Netflix subscribers are lucky as May sees a host of new offerings on the streaming platform.

This month is a particularly bumper for the brand new series – starring talent debuts with exciting projects including Damien Chazelle, Steve Carell and Ryan Murphy.

Chazelle’s film “The Eddy,” which seems to capture the charm of his not-so-best-winner La La Land, is a musical series centered on the Paris Jazz Club – and the screenplay was written by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials), it seems is a hit.

Hollywood, the last project manager produced by the prolific Murphy, is a story set in the golden age of Tinseltown that boasts casting that reunites some of his former collaborators, including American Crime Story’s Darren Criss and The Politician David Corenswe.

At the same time, Carell celebrates alongside John Malkovich in the Space Forces series, which he also co-created with Greg Daniels, and which takes a comic look at the people tasked with founding the United States Space Forces.

And in addition to the new series, we’ll also see some returning favorites in May – including the second stage of the popular silent comedy series Dead to Me and another season of the reality series “Restaurants the Edge”.

Netflix’s original films are in a slightly quieter month, but some intriguing-looking feature films are coming, including “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics”, where celebrities discuss their experiences with hallucinogenic drugs, and Spelling the Dream, which looks at Indian American competitors. dominance in the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

Friday, May 1

All day and night A film that follows a man who begins the journey of self-discovery after being in the same prison as his father

Casi Feliz Season 1 This Spanish-language show, titled Almost Happy, is Netflix’s first comedy to host a radio show from Argentina, Sebastian.

Half of it A new teenage film directed by Alice Wu about an introverted student who helps a school joke with a girl on whom she is secretly

Hollywood season 1 This limited series, produced by Ryan Murphy, is explored in the post-World War II era of Hollywood, looking through the lens of many imaginary actors and filmmakers through the golden age of cinema.

Come in A French psychological thriller about a host returning from vacation to a frightening conflict to find splashes in his house

For the night season 1 The Belgian science fiction series is based on Jacek Dukaji’s best-selling novel The Old Axolot, which shows that humanity has perished after a “sudden solar event” turns the sun into a deadly orphan.

Medici: a great season 3 The latest epic historical drama mapping out Florence’s most famous family – who were the papal bankers

Mrs. serial killer A Hindu-language criminal story about a woman trying to free her husband by committing cat murder.

Never stop dreaming: The life and legacy of the Shimon Family Documentary about the life of Shimon Peres, a two-time prime minister of Israel

Tuesday, May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours before killing The popular comedian’s latest stand-up special presentation deals with topics including bad buffets and the charm of pop tarts

Wednesday, May 6

Workers’ mothers Season 4 The Canadian Meeting Committee on the Challenges for Working Mothers is back for the fourth time

Thursday, May 7

The Seven Seasons of Scissors 2 Another series of animations about an unfortunate contract killer armed with a pair of hairdressing and extraordinary talent disguises

Friday, May 8th

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with Tool Belt Season 1 An animated children’s series about an inventive monkey who solves problems

Dead me season 2 Black comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardinelli as two women meeting in a grief counseling seminar returns for second series

Eddy Season 1 This new music series from Damien Chazelle – writer / director of the hit films “La La Land and Whiplash” – tells the story of the failed Parisian jazz club and the people who work there.

Hollow season 2 The second in a series of animated children’s series about three teenagers trying to get home after getting into a strange world

Restaurants on the edge 2 The second stage of the reality show after a team of three experts trying to make the treasures of restaurants collapse

Valeria 1st season Spanish language series based on Elisabet Benavent’s novels about a writer who thinks he has both creative and marital problems

Saturday, May 9

Rogue Warfare An action film about an internationally elite team of uniquely qualified special forces mobilized to fight the growing underground terrorist threat in the Middle East

Monday, May 11th

Bordertown Season 3 The third series for a strange Finnish detective series

Have a good trip: adventures in psychedelics A feature-length documentary in which celebrities, including Nick Offerman, describe their experiences with hallucinogenic drugs

Trial period by Media Season 1 True crime reports investigating how the media has influenced some of the most important and well-known cases in history

Tuesday, May 12

True: terrible stories Season 1 A set of new adventures for Truth and his friends, where classic fairy tales are recreated

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. Venerable A special interactive episode of the beloved sitcom reunites actors including Ellie Kemper and Carol Kane and stars Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe’s Impenetration in Kimmy Schmidt: Kim vs. Venerable (Netflix)

Wednesday, May 13

Wrong miss A comedy about a man who accidentally invites someone into a nightmare of darkness with him to retire

Thursday, May 14

Season 6 of Schitt’s Creek Canada’s popular comedy series starring Eugene and Daniel Levy returns for his sixth series

Schitt’s Creek (Netflix) cast

Friday, May 15

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 Animated children’s show about five series of orphaned girls who have been turned into warriors thanks to a magical sword

White lines Money Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) creator Alex Pina’s new drama. The woman returns to Ibiza to investigate the death of her famous Manchester DJ brother

White lines will arrive on May 15th.

– Netflix UK and Ireland (@NetflixUK) 22 April 2020

Monday, May 18

The fight against big flowers The florist hosts comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou

Tuesday, May 19

Patton Oswalt: I love everything The comedian’s first Netflix special offer in three years sees him reflect on his 50th birthday, buying a new house and Denny’s existential fear.

Friday, May 22

Check Z season 1 New Mexican teenage drama about a hacker who reveals the most intimate secrets of students to the whole school

Birds of love Netflix romcom, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjian as a couple in a murder mystery

For sale sunset season 2 The real estate series in Los Angeles is set in the world of cutting-edge real estate

Saturday, May 23

3rd season of the dynasty Third contest for a shiny remake of 80’s classic US drama

Dream spell Documenting the success of Indian competitors from India at the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Friday, May 29

Space Force Season 1 A comedy series starring Steve Carell and John Malkovich, about the company tasked with creating the U.S. Space Force

Steve Carell and the Space Force (Netflix)

Also coming this month (dates TBA):

American tail (1986)

BASEketball (1998)

Battleship (2012)

Brothers Blues (1980)

Children of men (2006)

Funny girl (1968)

justice too (2017)

Labyrinth (1986)

The meaning of Monty Python’s life (1983)

Rugrat film (1998)

Dr. Seuss’ Cat in a Hat (2003)

Steve Jobs (2015)

Ted (2012)

Vertigo (1958)

The water world (1995)