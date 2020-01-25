What's new in the developing outbreak: goats and soda: NPR

As more cases are confirmed, health officials and medical institutions in Wuhan, China and across the country are stepping up efforts to curb the spread.

China’s Lunar New Year celebrations were impacted by fears of the Corona virus outbreak and travel restrictions for 46 million people in China.

On the first day of the lunar new year, China’s President Xi Jinping stressed the urgency to contain the outbreak – which has included hundreds of confirmed cases since Friday – and urged state authorities to prioritize containment efforts.

Chinese state media reports that President Xi described the outbreak at a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party of the Central Committee as a “serious situation.” He said it was a priority for the government, the Communist Party and the country to contain the situation, and urged the public to follow government leadership to control the spread of the virus, the state media said.

Worldwide, more than 1,300 cases of the outbreak have been confirmed and 41 people have died, including a 62-year-old doctor in a Wuhan hospital who contracted the virus from a patient.

Infections of the virus have now been identified on four continents, including a few cases in Australia, France and the United States among travelers who have recently been to China. Several other countries in Asia have also reported cases.

In China, around 14,000 people are suspected of being directly exposed to the virus. Occasional temperature tests are carried out in hospitals and train stations across the country.

Wuhan hospitals report a lack of equipment and medical personnel. They asked the public to donate face masks, scrubs, and basic medical care. According to state media, hundreds of military doctors, some of whom are experienced in responding to SARS and Ebola, have been deployed to Wuhan to strengthen hospital staff.

The U.S. State Department is pulling government officials and family members out of Wuhan because of the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. A spokesman for the US embassy told NPR that “logistical disruptions due to transportation restrictions and overcrowded hospitals in Wuhan City” have been included in the decision. The US Department of State issued a “Don’t Travel” recommendation for Hubei Province this week.

Travel restrictions have been introduced in several major Chinese cities, planes and trains have been grounded, and roads and tunnels have been blocked. Large public gatherings have been banned and major tourist attractions such as the Forbidden City of Beijing and Disneyland in Shanghai are closed. Health officials are trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus during the country’s biggest vacation, the Lunar New Year.

The infectious disease was discovered in an outbreak of pneumonia in downtown Wuhan, China. The city is a major transportation hub in China, with trains running across the country and an international airport.