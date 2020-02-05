What’s new in iOS 13.4 Beta 1? iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji, more

As part of its next round of software releases, Apple today released the first developer beta versions: iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, tvOS 13.4 and watchOS 6.2. The following is new in these releases:

One of the biggest changes in today’s updates is that developers can now sell MacOS and iOS versions of their apps as a single purchase.

The update also provides support for iCloud Drive folder sharing. This feature was originally intended to be included in iOS 13 last fall, but was postponed by Apple until spring 2020. With iCloud Drive’s folder sharing, an Apple user can share a folder once and all users can view the contents of that folder as they change.

What’s new in iOS 13.4?

Family Sharing finally integrated pic.twitter.com/2sc1ZvGDyU

– Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo), February 5, 2020

Screen communication time limits on macOS

When an app requests Always permission for the first time after prior authorization for While Using the App, the device immediately displays the prompt for location authorization.

9 new Memoji sticker types as shown above (via Rene Ritchie)

watchOS 6.2 offers support for in-app purchases. This allows developers to offer in-app purchases directly in watchOS apps, giving users access to premium content, digital goods, subscriptions and more.

iOS 13.4 includes a new mail toolbar that fixes the bad design introduced with iOS 13

Hardware Modifier Key Remapping for iPad:

Hello Hardware Modifier Key Remapping – This seems new in iPadOS 13.4? pic.twitter.com/sGUhXJFFOZ

– Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith), February 5, 2020

New Shazam action in shortcuts:

Installed iOS 13.4 on my iPhone.

Shortcuts has a new Shazam action that runs inline – uses the microphone to recognize songs. These are extensive results that contain various metadata, e.g. B. the URLMusic URL of a song.

That’s nice – you can create your own Shazam shortcut. pic.twitter.com/cmJh3KYTpP

– Federico Viticci (@viticci), February 5, 2020

