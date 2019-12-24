What's in the NORAD Santa Tracker? – National

Loading...

Depending on which country they come from, the children ask about Santa Claus, Papa Noel, Saint Nick or Santa Claus. But everyone wants to know one thing: where in the world is the funny old man and his sleigh full of gifts? on Christmas eve.

CONTINUE READING:

Where's Santa now? Check out NORAD's Santa Tracker 2019



For the 64th time, a hugely popular program by the U.S. and Canadian Armed Forces provides real-time information about Santa's progress to millions of people around the world. This year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command offers even more high-tech opportunities for children and parents to join. Operation NORAD tracks Santa from a misdirected phone call in 1955 to a caravan parked deep in Cheyenne Mountain in front of the command's former hiding place, to NORAD's modern headquarters on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. Along the way, the tens of thousands of phone calls from NORAD volunteers were amplified each year by an explosion of technologies that could help millions follow St. Nick's journey from the North Pole to the Pacific and Asia, from Europe to America Alexa, OnStar, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and 3D apps developed by Cesium, a Philadelphia-based IT and defense company, for mobile devices. The apps integrate geospatial and satellite location technology with high-resolution graphics that show the actual positions of the stars, the sun and the moon, and the shadows that they cast at all times during Santa's journey. This includes a village with dozens of technology companies – including Google, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard and Bing Maps – with around 15 million visits to the website last year alone.CONTINUE READING: Trudeau asks the Canadians to take care of each other in the Christmas message

1:25

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Christmas Message 2019

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Christmas Message 2019

A village of 1,500 volunteers needs emails and 140,000 phone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). They have telephone banks equipped with monitors in a Peterson building that overlook the snow-covered Pikes Peak in the west, and other volunteers and companies donate food, water, and coffee to Santa Watch employees. "Hello Santa Trackers! Many children are waiting to ask you about Santa Claus, ”says a sign. The volunteers are equipped with an Operations Center playbook that ensures that every caller can fall asleep happily on Christmas Eve.

CONTINUE READING:

Survive the vacation by cultivating relationships with family and friends: mental health attorney



Long-standing Santa trackers know the NORAD Santa history. In 1955, Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, who was one night at NORAD's predecessor Continental Air Defense Command, called a child who had dialed an incorrectly printed telephone number. In a newspaper store advert, she thought she would call Santa Claus. A quick thinking shoup ​​assured his caller that it was him. And a tradition was born.

00:51

Santa Tracker Update: Santa flies over Japan

Santa Tracker Update: Santa flies over Japan

Today most of the early calls come from Japan and Europe. Volume is increasing in the US and Canada, said program manager Preston Schlachter. UK callers ask about Santa Claus. Those in France usually look for Papa Noel's whereabouts. As soon as "Big Red" – Santa Claus' code name – was in the air, Schlachter said: "It's off to the races." "I've never had a block of time so fast," he said. (TagsToTranslate) NORAD Santa Tracker (t ) Christmas (t) Christmas 2019 (t) NORAD (t) North American Aerospace Defense Command (t) Operation NORAD tracks Santa (t) Santa Tracker (t) Canada (t) world