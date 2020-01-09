What's in a name Mr. Dependable matures and learns his craft

Loading...

“He is a horse that did a lot wrong at the beginning of his career, his race manners were just bad. He had to race to mature what we are doing right now and it will make him harder. “

The idea of ​​Mr. Dependable, who is the best choice for a win on Saturday with a hat trick of two dollars, is to gain experience and keep winning. Summer offers the chance to place some victories on the board and prepare for what could come later in the year.

“I just loved the improvement we saw from run to run of this preparation. He surprised me by how much he improved from his first run this time to his second, and he did that again this run, ”Bott said before his engagement on Saturday.

“It is a natural progress at 1800 m and if he can settle down like at the last start it will be hard to beat.

“We don’t go too far into autumn with him, we can wait for spring if he continues to take the right steps. He only feels better if he has more time to mature. “

Mr. Dependable will end the afternoon for the stable. Until then, Bott hopes to have winners on the Gold Coast and Randwick.

Farnan, the undefeated two-year-old, is one of the favorites for the Magic Millions Classic and his preparation is designed for that day. He started his career in Canberra before winning the Wyong Magic Millions to secure his place on the Gold Coast.

“There was a reason why we went to Canberra. He had passed the exam with a barrier and it fit the program we were planning for him. He has the kill and improvement that comes from a trip, ”said Bott.

“We saw what that had to do with the Wyong victory and for a young colt he managed the trip here with ease. His gallop on the Gold Coast was exactly what you want to see and he now has the barrier (5).

“Things were going the way you wanted with Farnan. He is ready to go to a new level on Saturday and it will be a good one to beat. “

Tulloch Lodge has another favorite early in the morning in Randwick when Sondelon comes to 1500 meters on his third run of preparations. He sprinted best to win the 1250m resumption in Canterbury before having a hard run after a long break between starts at headquarters.

“He was great straight away, the last time he was a little disappointing, but he had a tough run and could have felt the six weeks pinch between runs,” said Bott. “A few weeks later we can find a race and we expected it to improve compared to the last run.

“I think the 1500 m are approaching his ideal journey. It will be difficult to run. “

Race author for the Sydney Morning Herald

