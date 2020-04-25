What’s going on with Arthur and Barcelona?

The rumor mill continues to churn out news regarding the summer details in Barcelona and a name that continues to appear is that of Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian had a somewhat complicated season for the 2019-2020 period, largely due to an injury, but made it clear that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian has declared to the Gazzetta dello Sport that he is proud to know Inter’s interest, but he thinks only of Barcelona and sees himself in the club “for many years to come”.

His quotes are followed by reports that Inter boss Antonio Conte wanted Barca to include the Brazilian in an agreement for Lautaro Martinez.

The report was not the first time Arthur’s future had been discussed, and it is unlikely to be the last nor in the current uncertain climate.

The sport reported earlier this month that Barcelona considered Arthur “untouchable” and that he was one of the few players the club would refuse to sell.

Arthur certainly seems focused on Barca. He revealed on social media that he tried to learn Catalan during the blockade.

Yet the gossip does not seem to be convinced at all and continues to spread news about Arthur and other clubs.

Mundo Deportivo reported this week that Barcelona received strong offers from Tottenham Hotspur and Inter for Arthur and both would be able to increase their salary.

The same newspaper also reported that there is a possibility that Barca might try to swap Arthur for Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele. According to MD, Barca’s official position is that they want him to stay, but unofficially there are some doubts.

RAC1 has a similar relationship, only claiming that Barcelona would change Arthur for Juventus director Miralem Pjanic. Onda Cero says that Barcelona has put it on the market and could be used as part of an exchange agreement.

Another recent ESPN report is also worth mentioning, according to which only Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen are “untouchable” in Barcelona.

It doesn’t end there either because the weekend brought a new wave of conflicting reports on Arthur’s future in Barcelona.

The midfielder is back on the front page on Saturday with a report that Juventus are excited and offered to the players in return.

But at Sport there is news that Arthur is not on the market and that Barcelona would have sold only if he had received a mega offer.

All this makes it difficult to know what is true, especially given the financial uncertainty surrounding football due to the coronavirus pandemic in view of the summer transfer market.

What we do know is that Arthur has made it clear that he wants to stay and has a contract with Barcelona until 2024, while Barca should be more interested in looking for buyers for Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal.