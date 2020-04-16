What’s going on at BT Sport this week? Lists, the most important topics to look at

The sports calendar has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but BT Sport has to continue the show a lot to flood its teeth this week.

RaadioTimes.com brings you a weekly update that introduces the highlights of BT Sport next week.

Check out our top picks for next week …

Last updated: Wednesday, April 16

Fury Fight Night

Date: Saturday, April 18

Time: 7: 00:00

Channel: BT Sport 1

A whole evening dedicated to the most triumphant and memorable moments of the gypsy king, introducing five exciting fights and the behind-the-scenes content of the exclusive film “No Filter Boxing”.

Viewers can also catch Round 12: The Resurrection of Tyson Fury – a doctor who looks back on one of the greatest heavyweight battles in history since Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury met in LA in 2018.

Football is not on

Date: Friday, April 17th

Time: 21:00

Channel: BT Sport 1

Ian Stone presents this brand new series, watching life unlocked, without beautiful play, to keep us all entertained.

It’s a light look at the current state of football with comedy guests, songs and prangels to keep morale high as we patiently wait for football’s glorious return.

Early statement

Date: Saturday, April 18

Time: 12:30

Channel: BT Sport 1

Jake Humphrey and regular BT Sports gangs broadcast live from their homes, presenting highlights from classic matches, exciting anecdotes from professionals and taking a look at the best rescues in world football.

The episode features Robbie Savage, Steve McManaman and Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, while Joe Cole brings a skill master class.

Champions league throws

Date: Every Tuesday and Wednesday

Time: 20:00

Channel: BT Sport 2

This week, the teams will look back at the most exciting ties in last year’s quarter-finals, including a seven-goal action film in The Etihad with all the twists and turns of the VAR.

UFC viewer selection

Date: Saturday, April 18

Time: 9: 00:00

Channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport repeats the classic UFC battle card, as fans voted.

