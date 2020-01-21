Whatever it takes: Connor McDavid documentary debuting on Friday

In the last game of the 2018-19 season, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid suffered what could be a career-ending injury when he slid hard into the Calgary Flames net.

“I felt my leg hit the metal pole and thought it consisted of two pieces,” McDavid said. “I was terrified of getting up … wondering if my career would be over.”

The official diagnosis was a PCL tear in his left knee and the injury would trigger McDavid in one of the most advanced non-surgical rehabilitation programs ever tried by a star athlete. His recovery was recorded in the new documentary “Whatever It Takes: Connor McDavid,” which will be broadcast on Sportsnet on Friday after the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

With the help of Dr. Mark Lindsay, Gary Roberts and a team of physical therapists and coaches had McDavid only one goal in mind: to come back for the first game of the regular season, which lasted only six months.

“This type of major rehabilitation has never been done before; they are groundbreaking things, “said Dr. Lindsay.

The documentary follows the physical and emotional struggle of the most challenging off-season of McDavid’s career, with full access to McDavid and his entire team throughout the process.

You can watch a trailer of the documentary here.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OC2QcX8ibb8 [/ embed]