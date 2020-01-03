What YouTube tells us about the flat Earth conspiracies

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Mark Sargent believes the Earth is flat, and believes that you should do it too. To hear Sargent say it, everyone will soon realize that the idea of ​​a round earth is part of a global conspiracy.

There are good reasons for academics, aviation pilots and government officials to keep the real form of the Earth secret, says Sargent. But the time has come for the truth to be revealed.

As the main theme in the recent Netflix documentary "Behind the Curve" (which explores the movement of the Flat Earth), and the creator of a YouTube channel with more than 80,000 subscribers (Flat Earth Clues), Sargent is the expert of planet for those who wonder about its shape

Thanks to evangelists like him, the number of people who believe the Earth is flat is growing.

While most Americans still believe that the world is round, a YouGov survey conducted last year found that only 66% of millennials are sure of the fact. According to the survey, most of those who firmly believe that the Earth is flat only came to the conclusion in recent years.

It is only one of several conspiracy theories that have proliferated: Pearl Harbor was not bombed, Jeffrey Epstein did not die of suicide, the Holocaust did not happen and vaccines caused autism, to name just a few. The campaign against vaccines has been so effective that the CDC reported 1,276 cases of measles in 2019, the largest outbreak since 1992.

Misinformation and conspiracy theories are far from new, but social networks have allowed anyone and everyone to share and amplify them. The spread of conspiracy theories online is a kind of democratization of knowledge, says Asheley Landrum, a Texas Tech professor who has been conducting research on the flat Earth movement. The idea of ​​a flat Earth took off on YouTube. Anti-vaccination groups proliferated on Facebook. The sinister conspiracy of "Pizzagate" on 4chan, a website described as the "dirtiest" part of the Internet.

Disseminating information to the masses used to be difficult. I could publish a book, but first I would have to sell it to an editor to print it. Television, radio and newspapers had (and still have) high barriers to entry with high standards of verification, regulations and defamation laws.

But anyone can spread their ideas online. All you need is a free YouTube account, access to a computer or phone, and a desire to bring your thoughts and feelings to the world. Instead of trusting scientists, academics, government officials and other traditional sources of reliable information, people are increasingly connected.

Alex Jones, who claimed that Robert Mueller is a demon and that the government has the ability to control the weather, insisted so vehemently and often that the shooting of Sandy Hook was a hoax that the parents of the victims sued Jones for defamation. Jones gathered an audience so large that it began to appear in the mainstream media (it has featured prominently in a recent issue of The New York Times Magazine and appeared twice in "Joe Rogan Experience," a podcast with 200 million downloads per month). That put Jones in the same company as other Rogan guests, which included Democratic presidential candidates, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

YouTube, Facebook and Twitter removed Jones from their platforms last year, although they still have their own website and radio program, "Infowars," which received approximately 1.4 million website visits and views of their videos per day. before the bans

Flat earth believers and other conspirators "don't want to trust scientists, they don't want to trust people with authority to tell them what the world is like," Lee McIntyre, a professor at the Center for Philosophy and History of Science at the University of Boston said. "They do their own research, talk to other people."

The large number of things that float on the web, the ease of disseminating misinformation and the growing distrust of traditional media, science and university research have led the majority to agree on one thing: Americans operate with different sets of facts, and sometimes in alternative versions of reality.

Distorted reality. How social networks drive the conspiracy.

When Landrum attended the first flat Earth conference in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2017, he discovered that most of the attendees he spoke with said they had only recently begun to believe that the Earth is flat.

They told Landrum that they ran into the "Flat Earth Clues" series by Mark Sargent, and another popular video titled, "200 evidence that the earth is not a spinning ball," after YouTube recommended several times, usually after of watching videos about other conspiracies.

In search of user attention, YouTube would recommend a series of videos that took the viewer to the limit of an idea. If you were watching a video about how NASA faked the moon landing, the platform might suggest that you review the Sargent series.

Last year, in a popular column entitled "YouTube, the great radicalizer," Zeynep Tufekci, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina who investigates the intersection of technology and society, described how to start a new YouTube account and discover that every time I chose a topic, the platform would recommend the most extreme version of it.

If Tufekci chose a video about vegetarianism, I would recommend vegan content. He watched videos of Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton, and was led to videos arguing "the existence of secret government agencies and accusations that the US government was behind the September 11 attacks."

Sargent states that the flat Earth movement would not have been as successful had it not been for YouTube. "We could not have come this far without that," he said.

YouTube announced that it would change the recommendation algorithm earlier this year. The company has not removed the deceptive videos and they are still available through search and subscription to channels focused on conspiracies.

"YouTube is a platform for freedom of expression where anyone can choose to post videos, as long as they follow our Community Guidelines," a YouTube spokesman wrote in an email.

That said, the platform has been reducing its recommendation of "limit content and videos that could misinform users in a harmful way" and obtaining credible sources in front of the eyes of viewers, according to YouTube.

The company claims that clicks on flat Earth videos have decreased by approximately 67%.

However, the changes are gradual and there is evidence that erroneous information and extreme opinions are still recommended, although on a smaller scale.

A study published this year analyzed more than two million recommendations for May and July videos, four months after YouTube announced that it would begin to change its algorithm. The researchers focused on three content categories: "intellectual dark web", "alt-lite" and "alt-right" channels. They described the members of the alternative right as those who "sponsor marginal ideas such as that of a white ethno state" and alternative members such as those who "deny embracing the white supremacist ideology, although they frequently flirt with the concepts associated with it."

By looking at the comments section of the videos, they discovered that users really gravitated from the least extreme content (intellectual dark web) to the most extreme (alt-right) over time.

They also created new YouTube accounts to see if a user could start with a dark and intellectual web video and then head right through the platform recommendation system. This happened less frequently, suggesting that YouTube is actually limiting the frequency with which its algorithm pushes users to extremes.

YouTube may still be sending users through the rabbit hole, only on a smaller scale. Some fear that changing the recommendation algorithm may not be enough. Former YouTube software engineer Guillaume Chaslot was initially excited about the changes announced, calling it "a historic victory," in a Twitter thread. But, he later told the Times that the measure was a "P.R. trick," that "would address only a small fraction of conspiracy theories."

Facebook announced a similar strategy after anti-vaccination groups proliferated on the site: they would not eliminate the groups but would make their search a bit difficult. On the "Montanans for Vaccine Choice" page, which focuses on material against vaccination and other conspiracies, Facebook also added a kind of disclaimer, "This page publishes about vaccines." They also recommend that users go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of updated information. The message appears on the pages "Revolution For Choice" and "Vaccine Education Network: Natural Health Anti-Vaxx Community". No erroneous information or misleading facts are mentioned.

Old school experts intervening

Scientists are trying to find ways to control the damage that has been done on their own.

"We need to involve the group that distrusts scientists, we need to find common values ​​that we share, about which we can have an open dialogue," Landrum of Texas Tech said. "And we need to build trust in communities."

In 2018, McIntyre, at Boston College, reached the same conclusion. He published an article in the American Journal of Physics asking scientists to talk to people on flat ground.

Bruce Sherwood, a retired professor of physics and a member of the American Physical Society, read McIntyre's article and decided to build a 3D model of the flat Earth that shows the implausibility of the theory. Sherwood is compassionate to conspiracy theorists, but he is also concerned that the spread of flat lands is an omen of darker things.

That is because more evidence might not help influence conspiracy theorists. In the documentary "Behind the curve", the filmmakers follow a group of flat-ground people who set out to prove the conspiracy through a series of legitimate scientific experiments. Both experiments "fail," that is, prove that the Earth is a rotating globe. And yet, the results do nothing to influence people on flat land. Instead, they assume that their methodology was incorrect and try to find new ways to prove that the Earth is flat.

Despite the claims that they are seeking the truth, the conspirators have managed to create a barrier against the evidence in their own minds and in the minds of those who follow them on social media.

McIntyre quotes the essayist Christopher Hitchens: Anything that can be said without evidence can be discarded without evidence. So why bother?

He explains: “You have to bother. You have to commit. Otherwise, the movement will continue to grow. ”