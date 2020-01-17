What you need to know

Since you definitely don’t have enough streaming services to choose from, NBCUniversal starts another one. It’s called Peacock and we’re starting to get a better feel for what exactly it is beyond a place where the office and the parks and the rest are repeated.

First, there will be three different levels of service, each with a different price and program and ad scope. The basic level is free; The rest costs money. They are:

Peacock Free: 7,500 program hours – no monthly costs

7,500 program hours – no monthly costs Peacock Premium: 15,000 hour program, live sports, early access to late night shows – $ 4.99

15,000 hour program, live sports, early access to late night shows – $ 4.99 Peacock Premium without advertising: $ 9.99 for the topless advertisement.

Comcast and Cox subscribers get Peacock Premium for free (or the $ 5 no-advertisement tier). But what do you get for your money? So far, Peacock will definitely include

More than 600 films and 400 TV series

Every Saturday Night Live episode

Premier League football (from August); the Ryder Cup (September)

Reporting on the Tokyo Olympics

New revivals from series like Saved By the Bell, Punky Brewster and Battlestar Galactica

Each episode of 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation and The Office (in 2021)

Standup and comedy content by Kevin Hart

Each episode of two and a half men

A MacGruber series by the creators of the film

A new psych film (along with the original series)

The last one alone makes it a must. Peacock launches on April 15th for Comcast subscribers. The rest of us have the option to register from July 15th.

