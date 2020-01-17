What you need to know

Since you definitely don’t have enough streaming services to choose from, NBCUniversal starts another one. It’s called Peacock and we’re starting to get a better feel for what exactly it is beyond a place where the office and the parks and the rest are repeated.

First, there will be three different levels of service, each with a different price and program and ad scope. The basic level is free; The rest costs money. They are:

  • Peacock Free: 7,500 program hours – no monthly costs
  • Peacock Premium: 15,000 hour program, live sports, early access to late night shows – $ 4.99
  • Peacock Premium without advertising: $ 9.99 for the topless advertisement.

Comcast and Cox subscribers get Peacock Premium for free (or the $ 5 no-advertisement tier). But what do you get for your money? So far, Peacock will definitely include

  • More than 600 films and 400 TV series
  • Every Saturday Night Live episode
  • Premier League football (from August); the Ryder Cup (September)
  • Reporting on the Tokyo Olympics
  • New revivals from series like Saved By the Bell, Punky Brewster and Battlestar Galactica
  • Each episode of 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation and The Office (in 2021)
  • Standup and comedy content by Kevin Hart
  • Each episode of two and a half men
  • A MacGruber series by the creators of the film
  • A new psych film (along with the original series)

The last one alone makes it a must. Peacock launches on April 15th for Comcast subscribers. The rest of us have the option to register from July 15th.

Gallery – The best TV shows currently available on Disney +:

,

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR