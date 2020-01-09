What you can buy with the Amazon gift card you just received

Loading...

Graphic: Ana Luisa SuarezStyle GirlfriendStyle Girlfriend is the point of contact for men who are not only looking for advice on fashion, but also tips, tricks and abbreviations on the topic of lifestyle – all from the perspective of a friendly female editorial team. Every week, Team SG will put together the clothes, grooming products, and more men to live their most stylish lives.

The holidays are over, and hopefully that means returning to work or school and wearing a fresh, stylish swag. Perhaps you have a brand new sweater and winter boots that are not yet stained with salt for your morning commute. Or the shoulder bag “a little more than you were willing to spend on yourself” that you added to this year’s wish list.

On the other hand, if you received a gift card rather than a thoughtful gift from the wish list, we can work with it! Even most “I don’t know what you like or where to shop” presentations, also known as Amazon Gift Cards, can be used for your own personal style.

Below are seven stylish gifts that you can give away this winter with an Amazon gift card:

crew socks

When it comes to stuffer-level gift vouchers, a new pair of socks (or two or three) is a great opportunity for Amazon. Our team likes the Pair of Thieves samples and the quality is surprisingly good considering the price. They are fun socks without being “fun socks”.

$ 10

From the Amazon

GMG can receive a commission

Tommy John Boxer Briefs

I understand the idea of ​​paying almost a hundred dollars for just three pairs of boxer shorts makes you want to do a few rounds. This is why these 3-pack Tommy John boxers are the perfect gift card purchase! Even if the remaining amount does not cover the total, this helps to reconcile the costs.

But a fair warning: you don’t want to go back after upgrading your underwear. Hell, you might even be ready to take out your wallet to replace the rest of your supplies.

$ 96

From the Amazon

A commission may be charged for a purchase by readersGMG

Dockers stretch pants

At SG HQ we are one week ahead of our annual wardrobe challenge “No Jeans January”, so casual pants have an immediate priority. This month-long denim detoxification (for your personal style like a Whole 30) encourages our audience to look for casual pants that look stylish and feel as comfortable as jeans. It’s a big job, but these dockers do the trick. The style has been an eternal fan favorite with our followers for over a year and makes them a worthy recipient of a “Treat yo’self” gift card-enabled style moment.

$ 37

From the Amazon

1 product purchased from readersGMG can receive a commission

Oliver’s Club Tea

I could talk about how the fabric of this t-shirt, a blend of Peruvian cotton and celliant – a new synthetic fabric to increase blood circulation – innovates and redefines the classic pocket t-shirt. Or let yourself be pampered by the slim cut and the comfortable case. Instead, I just let an Amazon reviewer do my job for me. He says this t-shirt from one of OG’s direct consumer sport goods brands, Oliver’s Apparel, “is a bit like the dude version of the” little black dress “. Everyone should own one (if not 10).”

There you have it!

A long sleeve henley

The comfort of a Henley with the pull of a pullover. And again, yes, it’s expensive for a shirt, but hey, you’re not paying for it! At least not everything.

$ 150

From the Amazon

GMG can receive a commission

A medium weight sweatshirt

Okay, okay, this is the last time I ask you to buy what you wouldn’t buy yourself with an Amazon gift card that you bought for the holidays. Don’t waste this free money on new smoke alarm batteries! I mean, definitely get these batteries, but don’t buy them with your Christmas present! Instead, order this cozy but structured sweatshirt with side zip from Reigning Champ. It is the perfect leisure item for spring.

$ 125

From the Amazon

GMG can receive a commission

A narrow parka

If you are already fed up with your own winter coat. And frankly, I can’t say that I’m blaming you.

$ 200

From the Amazon

1 product purchased from readersGMG can receive a commission