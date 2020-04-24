What will the Parks and Rec Reunion episode be about?

Image source: Getty / Stephen Lovekin / Staff

Fans (and often rewatchers) of Parks and Recreation may be happy if after five years, there is a new episode to look forward to. In support of Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the cast reunited for a one-time special on NBC, which airs April 30. Don’t worry, all your favorite cast members, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta, will make appearances. The reunion episode will deal with Leslie Knope trying to stay connected with her friends in a time of social distance, and the thought of Jerry trying to make a video call is the laugh that you didn’t know you were needed.

Watching Leslie and the crew reunite is what 2020 owed us most – which is the year the year the tech “ended” – and if that wasn’t enough, a few other Pawnee favorites are sure to appear . (Fingers cross the show includes Craig Middlebrooks and his scream). Ahead of the reunion episode, here are just a few things we hope will happen:

Leslie asks for Ben’s help to set up a video call.

Leslie and Ben’s triangles disturbed the call for a while (if five).

A performance by Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole.

Andy has internet problems and said, “I’ve entered my symptoms into the thing above, and it says we may have problems with network connectivity.”

Gary / Jerry / Larry / Terry couldn’t join until the end, because he didn’t know how to use a computer.

April / Gary / Jerry / Larry / Terry keep silent over and over again, because they like it and he doesn’t realize there’s nothing wrong with his computer.

Donna live tweeting the very thing.

Tom has a ridiculously exaggerated set-up as his background, only for anyone to realize that it is just an image.

Ron calls in or if his face is not visible because he does not trust technology.

Leslie calls Ann a beautiful rule-breaking moth when Ann asks about mask protocol, which Leslie clearly stated in a binder full of plans mailed weeks ago.

Ann assures Leslie that she has not been “in breach” and that she followed the CDC guidelines before quickly adding that she liked the binder.

Chris is having a very hard time with everything and is having a meltdown, only to disappear out of sight and say “the floor is my friend.”

Chris is constantly in his place, while Ann gives him an eye roll from her computer because they are not in the same room together.

Tammy lost the video call of the gang because she got the code from a Gary / Jerry / Larry / Terry image on social media.

Ben shows what he has done, including a completed one Requiem For a Tuesday , when eating a calzone.

, when eating a calzone. Leslie struggles for a moment, and Ron suddenly jumps in with the words she needs to hear.

Andy sings a Mouse Rat song to end the video call.

Us as the theme song begins on April 30:

Image source: NBC via Giphy