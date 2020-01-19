The reconstruction is here.

Four years ago, the Panthers in Santa Clara were – almost every day – just a step away from the top of the mountain. This was the culmination of a team that had spent half a decade building up to this point, and although it would lose the Super Bowl this season in a frustrating way, with a core of young players, including an MVP quarterback DPOY in Luke Kuechly and the This was a team that was put together for the contest for the foreseeable future.

You haven’t won a playoff game since then.

Sometimes too much is made of the idea of ​​championship windows, and teams sometimes build their squad so that a possible breakdown is almost guaranteed – but it’s time to accept that the championship window that the Panthers opened for the first time in 2013 is now closed. Aside from the 2015 season, when they were within range of a ring, this was a window that was largely characterized by a number of injuries during the season, and four years ago it was far from inevitable that the Panthers would do so now came this point – but here we are.

The reason why this era now seems to be over is obvious and somewhat complex.

With the resignation of Kuechly – and the suspicion that Greg Olsen will not be long in coming – two of the cornerstones of the team have disappeared, and the future of the greatest piece – that of the quarterback – is pending. If you look at the key characters the team formed around in 2015, Kawann Short and Trai Turner are the only ones likely to be back for 2020 – or at least as likely as the NFL. Stewart, Ginn, Oher, Norwell, Lotulelei, Johnson, Davis, Küchly, Norman and Coleman – the names the Panthers were built around this season – have already disappeared.

While the Panthers have struggled to find a replacement for all of this in recent years, there is already a lot of talent on the Panthers list, with a number of younger players who could still play significant roles. This is a team that is far better than the one that the Panthers started converting last, and the expectation should be that it won’t take that long for this team to at least start to show that it could be competitive. What makes the upcoming reconstruction so likely is more than the departure of some key players.

The other aspect that drives reconstruction is the direction the Panthers have taken in coaching – Matt Rhule, Joe Brady, and Phil Snow showed in college play that there is a transition to the NFL and the Panthers had a chance could have made excellent decisions on all three points. But since all three are new – at least when it comes to high-level coaches in the NFL – there will likely be some bumps on the road.

In other words, if you wanted to be the best team possible in 2020, these are probably not the settings you made.

Of course, the unknown is in everything that happens to Cam Newton – given his injury history and age, it would be a little strange if the Panthers did a major makeover with him as part of the picture. This does not mean that Cam Newton will have absolutely disappeared, but it means that it is still very unclear what exactly this conversion will look like. However, it is clear that there will be a realignment – now it is time to not only see this as a possibility, but to accept it as a reality.

“Things could happen quickly, and maybe because we are all so focused,” said David Tepper at Rhule’s introductory press conference last week, likely knowing that Kuechly would retire less than a week later. “But we’re here in a construction process and sometimes you have to tear things down to build them up.”

The next few months are likely to be difficult. But hopefully this time, when they rebuild, they will build to the top.

