What will happen to Meghan Markle's royal wardrobe after the family leaves?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world on Wednesday, announcing that they almost quit the royal family and will now split their time between the UK and North America while earning their own income.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we decided to initiate a transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution,” said the Duchess and Duke of Sussex in a statement. “We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

The unprecedented announcement raises numerous questions about what 38-year-old Markle and 35-year-old Prince Harry will look like in the future. Some of these are answered on the couple’s freshly updated funding page on the couple’s Sussex Royal website. However, the future of the Duchess’s much-seen wardrobe seems to be in the air.

Meghan Markle in Givenchy with the Queen in June 2018 Getty Images

As part of this “new work model”, Sussex Royal says Sussex will no longer receive any money from the sovereign grant, some of which is provided by British taxpayers and previously funded 5 percent of the couple’s total expenses.

But since becoming a member of the royal family, Markle’s designer closet has been funded by Prince Charles, the Duchy of Cornwall, which, according to the website, also covers 95 percent of the Sussex lifestyle. It is unclear whether this will continue.

“If she’s going to live [in Canada], I can’t imagine Prince Charles going to Givenchy twice a year and getting everything you want, and we’ll pay the bill,” said Royal Expert Emma Forbes to Page Six Style.

However, Forbes believes that Markle will be able to keep most of the monarchy-funded wardrobe they have built to date. “I don’t think her wedding dress is her property. But recently she has worn everything from Club Monaco to the Banana Republic, and these [dresses] that I think she can keep,” she said.

The royal professional also pointed out that the Duchess has recently cut her fashion spending significantly by deciding to recycle items already in her closet and relying on cheaper staples instead of regularly finding new items from popular brands such as Givenchy, Stella McCartney and Roland to present Mouret as she did when she first became a member of the monarchy.

“She went almost entirely to the high street,” said Forbes. “This week’s outfit comes from Massimo Dutti’s new collection, which is now online. I still don’t think she works with a great stylist. I think those are things she’s buying. And she uses a lot of things again; she will wear the same dress and pull a coat over it, or wear the same coat with a belt one day and open the next. “

Meghan Markle in a Reiss coat and Massimo Dutti split up from Splash News in January 2020

And while Prince Charles may no longer fund Markle’s purchases, Forbes said that retiring from the royal family will likely allow her to receive designer gifts, which was previously prohibited.

“I am sure that she will accept freebies because, since they will not be in the royal family in any traditional form, they have to rewrite these rules,” she said.

“And for any designer, the PR you get from someone [like Markle] who wears your clothes is worth a fortune, so I’m sure people will still desperately try to put them on, even when they’re in the supermarket is in Vancouver. “

As for the fate of royal jewelry that Markle has received so far, including the butterfly earrings and aquamarine ring that once belonged to Princess Diana? “I don’t think the royal family would take them off like that,” said Forbes. “I don’t think it’s so much about taking things away from them, but rather how to get things going.”

After all, she quipped, “You won’t need a tiara if you live in Vancouver.”