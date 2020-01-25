What will be our next move?

So we achieved the target of 1,000 sales on H2P subscriptions. Exceeded, in fact, by ending at 1,260 through a massive late burst.

Greetings to our readers, as the faithful Pitt say.

We have done our part, providing high quality Pitt basketball coverage at home and on the road by Hunter Homistek, including today from Syracuse, NY, and we will also deliver on our football promises, starting with the Blue-Gold Game 2020. In turn, you’ve definitely made yours, whether it’s through one-time purchases, by the handle, or by the huge ones. All that mattered was the number, so that we could distribute that 1,000 to the Oakland Zoo and other students in Pitt and build our readership.

We had our share of skeptics, including She Who Is Boss. But it worked. And in the largest of the great rarities, she graciously admitted her defeat.

OK, now what?

I firmly believe we could sell 1,000 for Penn State coverage. But, as I wrote during the introduction of the Pitt program, there must be more. We need a stable readership, we need students to accept gifts when they are offered (not as automatic as you might think), and most importantly, we need to do our part with high quality coverage. .

So students, alumni, and Penn State fans, let’s talk about it in the comments. (And please, no school-to-school bickering. One set of covers literally has no impact on the other.)

Duquesne is a completely different discussion, I am happy to have another day. I went to school there, so I’m anything but against resuming our coverage of the Dukes. But, as with the rest, it must be done right. And there’s no way we can start anything in mid-season, so there’s a lot of time on this front.

I will be there to discuss it with you.

BAD / GOOD MONTHS

It has long been one of the great ironies of this business that our dearest months to operate are also those which produce by far the lowest incomes. This means, of course, January and February.

We travel a lot in the past two months, especially when the Steelers are in the playoffs, and we’re finalizing the Pirates’ preparation at Bradenton, in addition to the regular Penguins schedule, the NHL All-Star Game and the Super Bowl . Spring training alone accounts for an appallingly high percentage of our annual travel budget, up to 15%.

The only reason I mention this, however, is a positive: we are about to have our best January in the history of the site, only from the point of view of subscription revenue. The previous peak of the month was recorded in January 2016, which gave the Penguins the undue advantage for a second consecutive Stanley Cup, which is all the more enjoyable.

We never share the revenue figures – no one does – but I’ll let you know next week if we reach it. We really should.

TV AD UPDATED

Our long-standing television commercial, now in its fourth year on air, was updated by our close friends from Mount Washington. Phenomenon Post. We replaced all screens with screenshots of the upcoming app / site rather than the current one, and added Taylor Haase, Chris Carter and Hunter Homistek to this final scene for the first time with the iPad.

It’s 29.5 seconds, an hour compatible with television, and it’s here:

For those who have not seen the ad, it is broadcast regularly on AT&T SportsNet, and we have had it elsewhere, not to mention all of our different social media.

NEW APPLICATION UPDATE

It was another pretty calm week in the app countries, at least from our point of view, because that’s when the belly is built. And the developers don’t really need our advice, so we sit back and wait.

Another thing to share, however:

This button on the far right, the one labeled “HOT”, will house a new version of our popular “Hot Button” feature. (Get it? The button labeled HOT? Hello? Does this thing work?)

Bob Maddamma did passionate work on our current Hot button functionality, increasing traffic by 15.7 percent month-over-month since taking over. Commentary has also increased as more and more readers have become regular participants in the dialogue on topics from around the sports world that may be of interest to Pittsburgh fans.

In the new app, it will be much more alive. You will see all of Bob’s work, as well as the contributions, opinions of all of our other staff, throughout the day. This is mainly because, being frank, it will be much easier for all of us to do this with a much more fluid system. The same goes for your comments, which you can add with a simple swipe from the right edge of the device.

I can not wait to see it. All.

