What were the door bags of the Original Mini designed for?

It’s the fourth Friday afternoon of 2020, and in tradition we ask a trivial question about the legendary Mini. So far, it has been my concern to stand in the way of such a noble tradition, especially one that started over 500 years ago. The Mini was introduced in 1959. The question I have for you is simple: the door bags in the original mini were designed to accommodate something specific. What was that certain thing?

I guess it’s possible that this is apocryphal, but it shows a number of digits and seems to match the character of mini-designer Alec Issigonis.

The original mini-design did not include any drop-down windows – they just slid backwards – so there was plenty of room inside the door for storage.

A large container that spanned the entire width of the door was included. The container is said to contain bottles of Gordon’s gin.

If you look at the somewhat rectangular bottle, everything makes sense. You can see how easily a bottle of gin would fit in one of these door pockets, or if you stand it upright, you could probably fit six or seven bottles in a row.

It is said that Issigonis really loved his dry martinis, which is why he designed the door bags for the gin bottles – and there is no mention that these bags are designed for wormwood bottles.

However, an oversight is the lack of a dedicated olive store. Maybe the ashtray? Too nasty?