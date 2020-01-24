When we launched our AI-powered Super Bowl bot at Adweek, which was supposed to create advertising space for the big game, we really didn’t know what to expect. Would it be funny? Revealing? Disturbing? Offensive?

The answer to all of these questions was definitely “yes”, but the process of training an AI for such a specific and targeted task was also fascinating in a way that we could not have expected. The bot, which you can find at @SuperBowlBot on Twitter or @ adw.ai on Instagram, has so far generated more than 200 ad ideas and is evolving as we expand its data set.

During the brief calm before the storm of (actual) Super Bowl advertising, the bot’s makers decided to base themselves on how it works, what we’ve all learned, and where this project seems to suggest that AI is at least in the realm precedes creativity.

Here is the conversation between aspiring adweek tech reporter Patrick Kulp and creative and innovation editor David Griner:

David Griner: Patrick, thanks again for bringing up Adweek’s Super Bowl Bot with me. Similar to my real children, I like to use 50% of the loan even though my partner makes 95% of the effort to actually get them.

Patrick Kulp: I don’t think you give yourself enough credit. For one, you really sell the bot.

Griner: I love this bot. It’s my baby Yoda.

Kulp: Baby Yoda would actually be an excellent concept for feeding the bot.

(Editor’s note: Patrick worked through the Baby Yoda pitch and actually generated it.)

Griner: So we’ve written quite a bit about how the bot works in general, but I’m curious about a few things. How much work did it take to build and commission? They did it all in the background after we worked out the concept.

Kulp: It was a step-by-step process to build the data set. I used web scrapers to download a lot of descriptions of ads in bulk from different sources, and have kept expanding them over time.

When it came to training the bot, I found it surprisingly easy. I used a guide from a BuzzFeed data scientist named Max Woolf and ran it in a free cloud program called Google Colab, in part because I don’t have the hardware required to process AI’s processing needs – usually graphics processors (GPUs) , , This backend guide is written in Python code, but you don’t need to understand a lot of Python (I don’t know) for it to work. The actual training process takes about an hour or two, depending on how detailed you do it.

Griner: We chose not to automate this bot, which means you hand it over, or it just spends a random Super Bowl ad idea based on the data you entered. But I suppose we could have made this an automated bot that shoots things directly on Twitter without us moderating or curating it?

“This bot is totally unpredictable. It’s pretty curated to pick something presentable.”

-Patrick Kulp, Adweek’s aspiring tech reporter

Kulp: Yes, there is also an API section in the manual that explains how to create a web app interface for the bot. And I’m sure Twitter automation would have been possible from there.

That would have taken a bit more time, but the main reason we chose not to do this was because this bot is absolutely unpredictable. It takes a lot of curating to find something presentable. To put it bluntly: Here you select which generated edition is to be published. I never adjust the text.

Griner: At a command prompt, you will see all of the raw content it creates. You and I were initially worried that without a moral compass, the bot could create some really unfortunate or problematic ad concepts that we would not like to publish in the world. I’m sure that the word “Tay” is still chasing AI people from Microsoft’s failed experiment in 2016 with a Twitter AI bot. But now that you’ve seen what it actually produces, were we right to worry? How often does it become legitimate … unpublishable?

