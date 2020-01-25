When Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the season, there was enough reason to be enthusiastic.

The piece was vintage 97 while diving between Vancouver Canucks defenders Quinn Hughes and Chris Tanev before lifting a shot over Jacob Markstrom’s blocker and under the bar. The count broke a 2-2 tie and came with just over five minutes in the third period of a match that doubled as Edmonton’s first game of the new campaign and the home opener.

It also came after a summer-long rehabilitation process that McDavid needed to heal a left knee injury sustained in the last game of the 2018-19 season, when he crashed into the post in a game against the Calgary Flames

Considering all that, it seemed perfectly natural to see McDavid fall on one knee and let go of a pair of furious fist pumps. His father Brian, however, felt a little extra mustard at this specific party.

“There was another level,” says Brian McDavid.

That’s because Connor McDavid – unknown to most viewers in the building and across the country – came terribly close to missing this season of NHL hockey, a fact revealed in a one-hour documentary titled ” Whatever It Takes’ which was broadcast on Sportsnet Friday night. In it, McDavid and his inner circle – including his parents, girlfriend and medical professionals – speak frankly about the extent of an injury that caused real concern about his long-term future in the game in the early stages.

Fortunately, McDavid has exactly where he needs to be and leads the NHL when scoring at the break. It is a happy end to a chapter in his career that he will never forget. Here are some of the unmissable aspects of this story.

It costs a lot, but it is possible to rattle Connor McDavid

Despite the fact that he plays a faster game than anyone in the history of hockey, McDavid always seems to be in control. On the ice he is the one who dictates the action. It is measured in the dressing room and economical for microphones.

Even in the immediate aftermath of his injury, we saw McDavid quietly say the words “it’s broken” to the group of teammates, trainers, and opponents crawling around him. Once he was out of sight, McDavid stumbled down the corridor.

“I kept it together until we came through the tunnel and [then] I was a mess,” he says in the doc.

You would expect nothing less from an athlete in that position. Yet it was shocking to hear those closest to him explaining how distraught McDavid was when he processed what had happened and what might have to happen

One of the doctors consulted said that a McDavid operation was the best way, the recovery period would take a whole year and even then there was no guarantee that his knee would be exactly as it was before he completely tore the posterior cruciate ligament, the medial tore and lateral menisci, completely ripped the popliteus muscle, ripped the posterior capsule, and maintained a tibial fracture.

Oh, and by the way, the sooner you have this operation, the better.

“I have to make this decision at 22 [years old] and I have to make it within 24 hours,” says McDavid.

Perhaps for the first time in his life the next step was not clear.

Pinch; Release; Repeat

Because his operation was already planned, McDavid sought an opinion before going under the knife. The doctor suggested that the scalpel be omitted in favor of a groundbreaking multi-tooth rehabilitation program. The feeling that trying could not hurt, McDavid chose that route.

The film describes the careful steps McDavid took when he worked – for 10 hours a day, seven days a week – to heal his body. In the beginning, he spent two hours a day locked up in a hyperbaric room by doing that one little exercise for which he received permission.

“I would be in [the room] and I would bend my quad muscle for 10 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, and I would try to save the muscle again and again,” says McDavid.

When he finally got some weight on his knee, McDavid spent so much time in the pool that his skin was probably still wrinkled. For a while he did not know if the work would be in vain and would still require surgery. But the hours of careful and varied rehabilitation began to bear fruit when the PCL fibers began to attach again.

Someone knows how to keep a secret

Every time the first star of the game worries about the potential for career depletion, you would think that words would leak and travel around the hockey world with speed. Somehow the team around McDavid managed to hide the deep details of this injury – even from high-profile new employees.

When Ken Holland spoke with Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson last summer about the possibility of filling the vacant office of the general manager, the first was rightly curious about how the fundamental player of the franchise recovered from his injury.

“I gave him information; I didn’t give him all the information, “Nicholson explained. “We [the Oilers] really talked about it, hey, we have to keep this as tight as possible. There were many people poking around, trying to get more information and we just squeezed it. ”

Holland acknowledged that he only really understood the full extent of things after he had put the pen on paper. Now we are all informed. And that makes what McDavid does even more remarkable this season.