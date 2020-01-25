What we know about the parole secretary that bounty hunters shot in Detroit

DETROIT – Two bounty hunters are in custody after firing a suspended parole on Friday afternoon in Detroit.

The two bounty hunters are a 41-year-old man from Roseville and a 31-year-old man from St. Clair Shores. Her lawyer, James Galen, said they are experienced in their work.

The shootout took place in front of a family dollar shop in Schoolcraft near the Southfield Freeway. The bounty hunters tried to detain a man on bail.

The man they were trying to detain was Corey Crawford, 29. He was on probation for a house invasion in Macomb County when he was picked up in North Dakota for showing a government official a fake ID. Police said when they booked him in October, they found $ 11,000 oxycodone pills hidden in his underwear. Since then he has been on the run with bailiffs.

Until Friday afternoon, when, according to the bounty hunters lawyer, they saw their chance to catch him. One of them shot and hit Crawford, but a mother and her 4-year-old were also in the car.

Galen said his customer didn’t know the others were in the car. He also said that the bounty hunters had badges around their necks and identified themselves as bounty hunters.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said there are better ways to deal with the situation than to wait for help from the US Marshals or the Detroit Police Department.

Crawford is in the Detroit Re-entry Center under the care of the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The bounty hunters are also in custody and their lawyer is confident that they will not be charged with any crime.

Corey Crawford, 29th (Detroit Police Department)

