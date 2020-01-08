What we know about the disaster with the airline in Iran and the Canadian toll

Loading...

This is all we know so far about the disaster with the airline in Iran and the toll in Canada:

Rescue teams are working in the midst of rubble after a Ukrainian plane with 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine International Airline flight PS752, en route to the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, crashed shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran Wednesday.

All 176 passengers – including 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Sweden, four Afghans, three Germans and three British – and nine Ukrainian crew members were killed, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said.

More than 140 passengers were Iranian citizens, suggesting that many had dual civil rights

Four Western University students were killed, the school announced. But Western is far from the only affected school in Ontario.

At least five passengers were reportedly from the University of Windsor. There were also reports from two students from the University of Guelph. Three students from the University of Ottawa were also on board.

There were also two PhD students from the University of Waterloo on board. Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan and Mansour Esnaashary Esfhani were mentioned in the passenger manifest before the flight, the university said in a statement.

At least 30 people from Edmonton died in the crash, including newlyweds Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji.

There were at least 10 residents of British Columbia on board, including a post-secondary student, Delaram Dadashnejad, whose B.C. student ID was found in the wreck.

B.C. student Delaram Dadashnejad (Vancouver Sun)

The aircraft was a three-year-old Boeing 737-800 NG, one of the world’s most flown aircraft with a good safety record, which was last maintained two days ago, the airline said. It has not grounded the software feature used in the 737 MAX in March after two crashes killed 340 people.

It was not immediately clear who would participate in the investigation into the crash, the first from Ukraine International. Iranian officials initially blamed the crash for technical problems, while the Ukrainian embassy in Iran initially posted a message and then made a statement excluding terrorism.

The Iranian state TV said the aircraft’s cockpit voice and flight data recorders had been restored. Iran said it would not hand them over to Boeing, the semi-official Mehr News Agency reported, probably a sign of unwillingness to cooperate with other US authorities, such as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Iran has no diplomatic relations with the US

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said he and his Iranian counterparty have agreed “to closely coordinate further actions of our research groups to identify the cause of the terrible plane crash.”

The crash came hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at bases of US forces in Iraq in response to a US drone attack last week in which leading Iranian general Qassem Solemaini was killed.

Unconfirmed amateur video performed by Iranian media and claiming to show the crashing plane, shows a flash in a dark sky descending, followed by a larger flash on the ground.

(Sources: The London Free Press, Postmedia, news services)

