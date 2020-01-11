What was your favorite car find while traveling?

CountermeasuresYour true stories about good and bad things that happen in cars.

Like most of the authors and readers here, I look for interesting things related to the car everywhere. Cruise-ins and small racing events are always great, especially in other countries. Car museums are interesting for a bit of local history, although I visited a great car museum in Spain where, strangely, there was only one Spanish car.

My favorite car find while traveling was probably the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum in Fairbanks, Alaska. There are beautiful things to see in Alaska, but an amazing collection of pre-war cars wasn’t what I expected to find 140 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

The museum has nearly a hundred vehicles, almost all American cars from the late 19th century until just before World War II. Auburn, Oakland, Argonne, Compound, McFarlan, all kinds of cars that you forgot existed and some you never knew existed. They also have Alaska’s first automobile.

One of the best parts of the museum is that they have a contemporary and classy fashion that is paired with the vehicles so that you can see not only what the cars looked like, but also how the people who drive and drive them, looked.

Highly recommended if you are around.

I am sure you had a similar experience when you came across an unexpected vehicle discovery. Which places related to the automobile did you unexpectedly find while traveling?