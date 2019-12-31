What was the best basketball thing of the decade?

Loading...

The decade is coming to an end. At the moment we are only a few hours away from the farewell of the 2010s and the start of the roaring 2020s on the east coast. If the New Year is always an opportunity to think, the new decade means that we can all take a moment and look back at the things that have happened in the past 10 years of our collective existence.

For basketball fans, this means that we have the opportunity to look back on the moments that we will never forget in the last decade of the NBA. At the end of the decade, our employees decided to do this by answering a simple question: What was the best thing about basketball from the 2010s? Everything and everyone was on the table: the stupid moments that shaped NBA Twitter, the games and players that impressed us all, whatever the case.

Robby Kalland: super teams

This decade in the NBA was all about super teams. It started with LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade founding the Big Three in Miami and becoming the biggest story the NBA had seen in years. They had the infamous “Not Five, Not Six, Not Seven” press conference, ultimately winning two titles, losing two exciting ways against Dallas and San Antonio, and then breathtakingly parted ways with LeBron, who returned to Cleveland.

Once the Superteam era came, it seemed to end in 2014 until the Warriors LeBron did what he did to the rest of the league. Golden State became the best team in the NBA, Kevin Durant became one of the three all-star in-house productions and became a juggernaut who broke up shortly after an Achilles injury to Durant and a defeat against Toronto to help Raptors run their course break up.

All in all, the decade was dominated by the size collectives that dominated the league, and how many people complained about the existence of these two teams was still fascinating to watch. I'm not sure if a team has come so hard against the heat since the Bad Boy Pistons (maybe the Kobe-Shaq Lakers). This 2010/11 season was full of hatred and excitement, blocked by a nation of fans who reveled in the chill-free time as they watched the Big Three in the final. The Warriors somehow managed to outperform this, though the 73-9 season that ended with LeBron's best moment (this time as Dirk 2011) was ahead of Durant.

As we have learned, there may not be more sensational forces in sport than a team that everyone can hate. Despised as they were, they were undeniably great and both were incredible to watch on their peaks. They created moments that we will never forget, and the moments when they stalled made for spectacular theater.

Martin Rickman: Lil Kev

So this should probably be The Shot by Kyrie or The Block by LeBron or even The Stop by Kevin Love, but none of them embody the spirit or humanity that Lil Kev does. Lil Kev was born for a short time when Snapchat was still playing a role and the Cleveland Cavaliers liked each other.

Richard Jefferson found an ad from Tommy Bahama on a plane that looked like Kevin Love, and all sorts of strange things happened.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmutdjJWBiY (/ embed)

And after the Cavs won the title against the first unanimous MVP and a Warriors team that won a record 73 games but had a 3-1 lead in the final, Lil Kev was still part of the action. He was even there when Timofey Mozgov signed his unforgettable $ 64 million deal.

God bless Lil Kev and God bless us all.

Bill DiFilippo: LeBron James in Game 6 against the Celtics in 2012

This is absolutely influenced by the fact that Kevin Garnett talked about it during the Uncut Gems press rounds, but my god, have you gone back and seen what he's been doing in this game lately? Here, pay attention.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rN17J-KMWnY (/ embed)

It is easy for YouTube comps to have hyperbolic titles in the endless search for views that can be turned into ads that can be turned into money. In the player's career, however, I think LeBron is the best that has ever been played. I vividly remember where I was when I saw this, mainly because before the game was launched, LeBron got that look in his eyes that made every basketball fan say, "Oh god, he'll do something tonight, Is not it?"

About the House of Highlights

He has exceeded these expectations. Miami LeBron was the best version of LeBron – it was when he best mixed his godly physical talent with the kind of ruthlessness that comes from the constant presence of Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra and Dwyane Wade – and he was in his absolute form best. The Celtics, which were the last chance for some members of the squad before the TD Garden believers, were helpless, which you don't really expect from a team as tough and proud as the Boston squad earlier in the decade.

LeBron was able to do almost anything he wanted. When the last buzzer sounded, the heat won 98-79 to force a crucial game 7 in Miami (which she later won). In 45 destructive minutes, James left the field 19 against 26 and 2 against 4 out of three, scoring 45 points, knocking down 15 rebounds and distributing five assists.

Given the stakes – the way this game could shape LeBron's legacy forever, and instead of going under as the guy who couldn't make it into big games, he dismantled the Celtics in Boston on the way to a ring – It was the most fascinating achievement of the decade. It was the best basketball thing I've seen in the 2010s with second place in this JaVale McGee tweet and a special call to the league to get rid of Donald Sterling.

Katie Heindl: The Banana Boat

For me it was the banana boat. As with a banana, there are many layers that can be removed. For one thing, it was one of the first moments I can really remember when four of the most influential players of that time went on summer vacation together carefree. That didn't really happen before. It was almost this abyss of a moment when relationships between players in the league relaxed, at least publicly. Yes, there have always been friendships in the league – there is such a small pool of colleagues with such highly specialized skills that it is almost necessary for mental health – but that was exactly what had to do with the banana boat friendship festival. There was no telling what it meant, it was an aquatic announcement, it was just a summer mood.

It was also at the time when the players started social media. For some, it was and is the way most of us use it, but others have become much smarter and use it as a branding tool for themselves to make their careers multidimensional. This ushered in an era of player autonomy that went beyond career choices on the field and made room for the personality-oriented era that was previously reserved for only a few truly famous players. Promotional contracts, extrajudicial hobbies (wine, food, cooking, painting, reading, paintball, dog breeding – frankly) that are presented and marketed in a way that feels organic to them have exploded.

Finally there was strength in the banana. For LeBron James, it was a little bit like this guy could ask anyone to do something and they will. For Carmelo Anthony, didn't it seem a bit cursed, even if he was the only member of the crew that wasn't really there on this banana? For Chris Paul, it was a kind of softening and subdued way of vibrating the intensity. For Dwyane Wade it was figurative when he broke his career on a big wave in the sun. It became mythical for the rest of us, just watching. A cornerstone of pop culture that has been replicated by other players with less powerful results, slapped on goods and still has the power to enjoy the years you imagine it like a big, yellow, beautiful space-time Reflect continuum. It's like the end of Interstellar to find the fifth dimension, but in this case basketball. Something that reverberates back and forth in all directions. Thank you, banana boat.

Chris Barnewall: Ray Allen's shot

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tr6XsZVb-ZE (/ embed)

There is much debate about what is the biggest shot in NBA history. Kyrie Irving's first basket in 2016, Michael Jordan's last shot with the bulls in 1998, etc. But nothing is better for me than Ray Allen's game, which scores three points in the 2013 NBA final. It's not just that he took an incredible shot over time, but what sets him apart is his serenity in the middle of a difficult shot at the most powerful moment in his career.

Allen pulled a jumper from an offensive rebound that was thrown against him and told the legendary shooter to step back into the corner so he could take the shot. If he misses that shot, the Spurs win the NBA final, the heat doesn't repeat, and we don't get any extra time or game 7. He changed the course of NBA history with one shot in the middle of nothing but chaos. When I think of the last decade of basketball, I think of Allen driving back into a corner and quickly firing the shot that would galvanize the heat on the way to a ring.

Jamie Cooper: DeAndre Jordan's free kidnapping agency

In many ways, it included everything that defined the decade: empowering players, ubiquity of social media, lifting unwritten gentleman rules, and allowing the whole world of basketball viewers to take part in real-time in the spectacle is the 12th -Month NBA calendar become.

We had teammates in the house who posted pictures of a chair blocking the front door, the erroneous reports of Mark Cuban driving desperately through Houston to look for Jordan and put him on the phone, and the biggest emoji fight in the History of the internet. That included Paul Pierce doing most of the Paul Pierce thing ever.

It's also a symbol of how quickly things change in the league. Lob City disbanded over the next two years, and the Mavs swapped Jordan just eight months after signing it again in 2018. Still, it had everything that made the NBA great.

Brad Rowland: The Atlanta Hawks in January 2015

In some circles, the Hawks have become the collective player of the month and it's easy to see why. After all, LeBron James devastated the city of Atlanta in the 2015 NBA playoffs, and the 60-win Hawks didn't really feel like contenders for the title. Still, the Hawks took a 17-0 lead in January 2015, putting together a basketball brand that was both unusual and fantastic.

It doesn't happen often that teams can win 60 games without an offensive superstar player, but the Hawks did it. Mike Budenholzer constructed a "nice game" crime with selflessness, ball movements, dynamic shooting and the occasional Jeff Teague explosion. On the other hand, Paul Millsap and Al Horford anchored a legitimate elite defense, and when they clicked, the Hawks felt unstoppable.

Titles will always be the barometer of the NBA's success, but for 31 days in 2015, the Hawks were the league's toast, and for a franchise that hasn't won a championship since moving to Atlanta, that meant a lot to the city measure.

Jeff Siegel: Little Ball

The 2010s will be remembered for LeBron's dominance, Steph's rise and all the moments between Kobe & # 39; s 6-for-24 in 2010 and Giannis trying to cement a second MVP in a row in 2019.

Superstars are coming and superstars are going, but the real impact that the 2010s had on basketball game goes far beyond an individual or a team – small balls have made the 2010s perhaps the most unique decade in NBA history, and it will be this decade his reminds to change the game forever. The move to the three-point line, where most of the best players in the world are perimeter players, and the increase in 5-out offenses will be the legacy of the 2010 NBA.

