What UVU Mark Madsen will remember about his Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant

SALT LAKE CITY – Mark Madsen’s NBA career could have been short-lived without Kobe Bryantt.

“I ended up playing nine years in the NBA. Talent wise, I don’t know if I should have been able to play that long, “said Madsen, currently head coach of basketball teams at the University of Utah Valley.” But I think being with Kobe as a teammate for the first three years, it really helped me increase my tenacity and mental toughness and just learn to play under pressure. ”

Madsen and Bryant were teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2003 and won two NBA championships during this period. Madsen also coached Bryant ten years later as an assistant to the Lakers before Bryant retired in 2016.

Warmest thoughts and prayers with Vanessa and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Sincere condolences. Kobe treated me like a brother. He demanded the best. He learned to overcome anything, no matter the adversity. Your legacy lives on 4ever. I love you dear friend. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EHFUg1705f

– Mark Madsen (@madsen_mark) January 26, 2020

Now in her first year at UVU, Madsen has joined the sports world to mourn the deaths of Bryant, her daughter Gianna and others involved in a helicopter accident on Sunday.

Since learning the news, Madsen has said he is overwhelmed with grief for Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, and the other families who have lost loved ones.

“This is just a tragedy,” said Madsen. “It was a huge surprise and I am really sad about it. I have just worked through different emotions. “

When Madsen reflects on his time with Bryant, what stands out is how well the legend of the Lakers helped him become a better player. He is also grateful for the example Bryant made of the court as a husband and father who was also involved in the community.

“He was a wonderful model and a great person,” said Madsen.

Mark Madsen, center, chats with assistant coach Roger Clemans before the game against Minnesota at Staples Center. Kobe Bryant is also represented.

Michael Brandy, Deseret News

This is confirmed by one of Madsen’s favorite personal moments with Bryant. After a one-night game against the Sacramento Kings, Madsen remembers Bryant beaming by showing him a photo of one of his daughters and talking about his family.

“You know, it’s significant when there is such a great player who reaches the pinnacle of basketball success and yet what really cared about him was his family,” said Madsen.

Since Bryant’s death, Madsen has taken the time to teach the UVU basketball team the skills, habits and qualities that have made Bryant great, including his firm commitment to excellence and leadership. undisputed.

“Kobe has done a very good job of raising the performance level of everyone around him by demanding that they be at their best. He held his peers accountable to a high standard, ”said Madsen. “Very few people do it, but he did it and it resulted in championships for the Lakers.”

Sometimes Madsen and Bryant disagreed, but Bryant was always willing to discuss their differences, said Madsen.

“A superstar like him could easily have said” I don’t want to talk about it, “” said Madsen. “But he took the time to speak, listen and communicate. I respect that. “

In the end, Madsen is grateful for the influence Bryant has had on his life.

“I’m just grateful to have had the chance to play with him as a player and train him a decade later. I will miss him very much, “said Madsen.” My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the other families affected by the accident. “