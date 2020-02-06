What travelers should know about the corona virus

With the spread of the novel corona virus, the impact on travelers and the tourism industry is increasing. Two cruise ships carry 5,400 quarantined people in Asia this week.

On Thursday morning, there were 14 confirmed cases of 2019 nCoV in Australia, while there were around 25,000 confirmed cases internationally and nearly 500 deaths.

Dr. Farhid Hemmatzadeh, associate professor of virology at the University of Adelaide, said travelers are at increased risk of respiratory infections, including the coronavirus.

“Viruses love two things: movement and dense populations,” said Dr. Hemmatzadeh.

“Wherever we have a dense population and a lot of movement, the risk of viruses, especially respiratory viruses, is much higher.”

Travel played an important role in the spread of the Wuhan corona virus, said Dr. Hemmatzadeh.

Airplanes and cruise ships are home to a “very dense population of people”. If only one person is actively infected (has clinical signs of an illness and excretes the virus) or is passive (shows no symptoms), everyone on board is at risk.

“Given the volume of air travel and cruise ships, this virus is expected to spread very quickly around the world,” said Dr. Hemmatzadeh.

On Monday, the Japanese authorities blocked the Diamond Princess cruise ship after a sick passenger was infected with the corona virus.

Around 3,700 passengers and crew are quarantined, including more than 200 Australians, two of whom are on board the ten who have been found positive for the virus.

The outbreak was attributed to a passenger infected with the deadly virus, who had flown to Tokyo and spent several days on board the ship.

Despite the fear, the Australian government has not changed its advice for those traveling to Japan.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc from Cairns are among others on board the Diamond Princess. They were tested for corona virus, but said they learned more about their situation from the media than from the cruise line.

“The concern we have is that we may have the virus and we don’t have the symptoms,” said Fidrmuc.

“It’s a scary situation, but not a disease that is certain death. You just have to be carefree about the whole situation.”

On Wednesday, the Hong Kong authorities blocked the city’s two cruise terminals after being forced to quarantine the 1,800-passenger World Dream cruise ship.

Passengers and crew members have been banned from disembarking while the authorities are conducting coronavirus tests to prevent the epidemic from spreading further.

The risk of infection on board a cruise ship is “much higher” than on board an airplane, said Dr. Hemmatzadeh, because the passengers are on board a cruise ship for weeks rather than hours and stop at several locations.

However, air travel also helps spread diseases, especially respiratory diseases that are transmitted by droplets of saliva caused by coughing, sneezing, and speaking, Dr. Hemmatzadeh.

“There may be people with no clinical signs (of illnesses) who cough up billions of virus particles and spread throughout the aircraft,” he said.

People who are susceptible to respiratory infections, including people with weakened immune systems, children, and the elderly, should “think about when and where to go,” said Dr. Hemmatzadeh.

Travel carries a higher risk of getting sick. “

Although there are still many unknowns about the latest strain of coronavirus, the likelihood of transmission from person to person is not as high compared to other serious respiratory diseases such as influenza.

Government advice to travelers

The Australian government tightened restrictions on travelers from mainland China to Australia last week, while Qantas announced it would suspend flights to mainland China from February 9th to March 29th.

The government said Thursday that it was “taking a very precautionary approach based on the latest and greatest medical recommendations.”

“Australia remains vigilant about this virus and its development,” said a statement on the Smartraveller website.

“We have border, isolation, surveillance and tracking mechanisms.”

Australia’s health response arrangements are “flexible and scalable” and “not tailored to the situation if we learn more about the virus and its spread,” the statement said.

Mainland China

The advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for travel to mainland China is “Level 4 – Do Not Travel”.

Travel restrictions apply to people entering mainland China after February 1st

Hong Kong

DFAT advises traveling to Hong Kong because of ongoing unrest and not because of the corona virus to “Level 2 – extreme caution”.

Passengers leaving or crossing Hong Kong International Airport are subjected to a temperature control. Passengers with a fever are not allowed to start their flight.

