What to see in New Hampshire on Tuesday night

The democratic presidential race is deeply unsettled as it moves into the preliminary round to New Hampshire. It may be up to the state to structure chaotic competition, as Iowa cannot determine a clear winner.

What can be seen on Tuesday evening when the returns arrive?

Is there a gap in enthusiasm?

Last week, fewer people voted in Iowa’s gatherings than in 2016, and that worried party members that the enthusiasm for the election could go into November. Will New Hampshire’s Democratic voters vote in elections or stay at home?

New Hampshire’s Secretary of State predicted 292,000 democratic voters, which would be approximately 40,000 more than in 2016.

The question of turnout hangs heavily over the field for two reasons. The start of democratic elections in the long peak season coincides with an increase in concern among this party’s voters about the presidential election and an increase in confidence among the Republicans. A low turnout would at least initially be a sign of democratic weakness in the ballot box.

Second, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ candidacy is based on the theory that its ultra-liberal platform will spawn new voters, which was not the case in Iowa. Whether more voters in New Hampshire cast their vote could have a major impact on Sander’s reasoning.

IS A CLEAR ALTERNATIVE TO SANDERS EMERGE?

Sanders has consistently led the field in New Hampshire. He represents a neighboring state and easily won New Hampshire in 2016, and the state’s policy that allows non-Democrats to vote in the primary works well with Sanders’ base. Because he has also done well in Iowa and is well positioned in Nevada, the next electoral state, more centrist Democrats are warning that Sanders may be able to pave the way for nomination.

Polls show that the majority of democratic voters don’t just want Sanders right now, but it’s unclear who. The Anti-Sanders vote will be split between former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. And the Super Tuesday states are waiting for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is leaving out the early states in favor of a massive advertising campaign.

The best scenario for Sanders would be that all the moderate alternatives in New Hampshire emerge behind him, so that no one could block him if competition shifts to a wider and more diverse group of states. The worst case, aside from a loss, would be a single moderate candidate who shows up with a clear mandate to take it over.

DOES WARREN HAVE A PLAN FOR ANOTHER BAD SHOW?

Another top Democratic candidate runs in New Hampshire – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Like Sanders, she represents a neighboring state, but unlike Sanders, she is stuck in a kind of political purgatory – not in a form that allows speculation about the decline of her candidacy, but with few signs of momentum in a state in which she was once viewed as a favorite.

What happens to Warren on Tuesday night? As a liberal, she may have received votes from Sanders. Are you well enough to penetrate the later states and Super Tuesday? Or does she still raise questions about her viability in the potentially friendly New Hampshire grounds?

WHO IS IN THE 4TH OR 5TH PLACE?

There are no participation trophies. Iowa’s confusion did not kill candidacies, but it is not clear that New Hampshire will continue. With five viable candidates competing in New Hampshire, it is inevitable that some will disappoint.

There are risks for every candidate in the field. If Warren can’t crack the top 3 alongside her home country, what are your chances for the future? If Buttigieg, who has had a wave of polls after his strong appearance in Iowa, falls off during an investigation in New Hampshire, can he recover?

What about Biden, whose eligibility argument could be a huge success with another disappointing result? And then of course there is Klobuchar, who is lurking in the electoral basement for the majority of primary school children and wants New Hampshire to convince voters that it is the real deal.

IS THE KLOBUCHAR SURGE REAL?

In terms of Klobuchar, New Hampshire may be their last chance to demonstrate their viability.

At first, Klobuchar hoped for a surprise in Iowa. She did better than expected, but not in the top group, and the ambiguous number of votes allowed her to move on to the next largely white, independent-thinking stage of the calendar. But New Hampshire’s primary moves to several states where Klobuchar has not yet registered in surveys.

Klobuchar performed well in Friday’s Manchester debate, reported having raised more than $ 3 million since then, and attracted a large crowd in New Hampshire. Will that lead to votes on Tuesday?

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.