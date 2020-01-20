WASHINGTON – Senators like to float above messy politics in what is known by some as the worthy “upper room,” the home of the cooler heads and lofty rhetoric of Congress.

But as a court of deposition of President Donald Trump, the Senate looks more like the economy cabin of a sold-out flight on a particularly tense, mandatory work trip early Tuesday.

Legal teams with rock stars cram the airy well of the room just a few meters apart and Chief Justice John Roberts. Four television screens take up rare space. The staff folds down seats near the wall. A stage is in the aisle.

Regarding telephones, it is worse than airplane mode: they are banned from the room. That Maroon 100 talkative senators – including four Democrats in the heat of a nomination fight – for the serious constitutional issues of the trial of charges, for hours at a time.

“I’m going to be stuck in Washington because God knows how long,” Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters in Des Moines Monday night.

What to see – and who – when the process starts around 1 p.m. EST Tuesday:

___

BASIC RULES

But first, some of course speak of senators.

The senate starts with a debate about the structure and rules of the procedure. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposes a concise two-day calendar for opening arguments about the articles that the House adopted on December 18. They accuse Trump of abusing Ukraine to press politically to help him, and hinder Congress when it tried to discover what happened.

The basic rules of McConnell are set out in a four-page resolution to be voted on as one of the first assignments. It casts out possible votes on witnesses until later in the trial, rather than in the front, as Democrats had demanded. But McConnell’s plan on witnesses is in line with the organizing resolution that determined the structure of President Bill Clinton’s trial in 1999.

___

DRAWING OF THE CURTAIN

“At all times,” according to the rules of the Senate, a majority of the senators present can vote to close the proceedings and to debate privately. That would mean turning off the cameras and kicking anyone who is not a member of the senate out of the room until the senators choose to reopen it.

Senators did that at various points during the Clinton trial. McConnell then argued that members of the room listen better to each other privately.

___

A LONG HAUL

After the four days of opening arguments – a maximum of 24 hours per side – senators are given up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecution and defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then are there votes about calling other witnesses.

The rules of the senate say that the process must continue six days a week – except Sunday – until it is resolved.

___

FROM THE TRAIL, FROM THE GRID

View a coterie of democratic senators who literally prefer to be somewhere else – particularly Iowa and New Hampshire – prior to the kick-off vote of their party for the right to dismiss Trump in the November election.

View Sens. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders from Vermont, Michael Bennet from Colorado and Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota for signs of fatigue by flying between Washington and these places and being away from the internet for hours on end.

Also look for the surrogates, video conversations with supporters and advertisements designed to give them a certain presence in the early candidate countries.

___

THE PROSECUTORS

The head of the case for the House is the chairman of the intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, chairman of the California and judicial committee, Jerrold Nadler, New York. Five other democrats complete the follow-up team, a group house speaker Nancy Pelosi said she partially chose their experience with the law.

Representative Zoe Lofgren, D-California, has worked on three allegation investigations, starting with the investigation that helped Richard Nixon step down. Representative Val Demings from Florida is not a lawyer, but she is a former police chief and member of both committees who is deeply familiar with the case against Trump. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is a lawyer and chairman of the House of Democratic Caucus, so he is close to the ranks of Pelosi.

Pelosi also chose two freshmen who helped turn the house of GOP control in 2018. Rep. Sylvia Garcia from Texas is a former judge. And Rep. Jason Crow from Colorado is a retired Army Ranger who was one of the seven new members with a national security background calling for Trump’s accusation about his behavior with Ukraine.

___

FOR THE PRESIDENT

Trump has released a number of great personalities for seats at the defense table.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are expected to argue that Trump has not committed any crimes, that abuse of power is not an unassailable crime, and that the President is the victim of a political “witch hunt” by Democrats.

He brings experience in both constitutional law and the politics of deposition and adds retired professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the independent counselor who investigated Clinton. The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Attorney General of Florida.

The team, less experienced in the Senate than the prosecutors as a whole, visited the Senate Chamber on Monday, partly to test the equipment they expect to use for audiovisual presentations.

Look for signs of tension between the president’s external legal team and lawyers in the White House. Dershowitz tried to distance himself from the president on Sunday.

___

THE NUMBERS

100: The total number of senators.

53: The Republican majority.

51: The number of senators who have to agree with almost everything to make it happen during a deposition process.

Four: The number of Republican senators who must join Democrats to reach the magic 51.

2/3: The percentage of senators needed to condemn and remove a president. So 67 members of the Senate should vote to condemn if every senator votes.

___

THE GANG

Both parties will keep an eye on the moderates of the Senate for an upcoming gang of three to four that could influence the outcome on issues such as the presentation of a former national security adviser John Bolton. That vote will be taken days, if not weeks.

Republican Senator Susan Collins from Maine met a small number of GOP colleagues who wanted to consider testimonials and documents that were not part of the home accusation investigation. View GOP Sens. Mitt Romney from Utah, Lamar Alexander from Tennessee and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska to see if this group can stay together and forces the Senate to consider additional material.

___

Follow Kellman on Twitter at: http://www.Twitter.com/APLaurieKellman

Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press