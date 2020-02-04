What to look out for during Trump’s State of the Union tonight

WASHINGTON – On the brink of his acquittal by the Senate, President Donald Trump will unleash “relentless optimism,” during his third speech on the State of the Union, a speech designed to turn from his deposition to his pursuit of re-election. The theme of his speech: “The Great American Comeback.”

It will be a different experience for Democrats, almost all of whom voted for Trump’s accusation in the House. Where Trump will point to the GOP unit before the 2020 elections, Democrats and their difficult appointment will be seen after a long night of uncertainty at the start of Iowa.

The contrast with Trump’s State of the Union address last year will be strong. Then the Democrats were triumphant only a few days after they took over the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had forced Trump to reopen the government. Her grinning blow, eye to eye with him, mocked the president of the United States for the world.

What to view during Trump’s speech at 9:00 PM EST Tuesday:

___

Trump and Pelosi

They have said nothing since Pelosi stood up, pointed to Trump at a table in the White House, and flatly suggested that he was governed by the President of Russia. “All roads lead to Putin,” she said before she walked away.

The extraordinary moment of last October was captured in a now famous photo that Trump released and hit Pelosi on top of her Twitter page. At other times she has questioned his ‘masculinity’ and he has called her ‘crazy’.

Accusation only has inflamed things. Pelosi said last week that Trump will never get a real acquittal because the Senate has not had a real trial of witnesses. But she says with pleasure: “He will be deposed forever.”

In the meantime, Trump is ready to claim justification in another “witch hunt” by Democrats who, he says, just wanted to destroy the 2016 elections.

View them for every spark of politeness. Pelosi and many Democratic women are expected to wear suffragette white for the speech.

____

Show

The White House said last week to look for “optimism that can be done in light of unjustified pessimism that we hear from some in Congress.”

But officials would not guarantee that Trump would stick to his speech. The president will be in the same room as his prosecutors at a time of impending victory. He has a strong and often mentioned sense of complaints and is known for going off-script.

Look for roaring applause and cheers from republicans, who have been almost completely detained at the retaliatory president.

___

The big picture

Trump will certainly use the speech to remind the country of what he has achieved.

The White House does not want to say whether it models Trump’s speech about President Bill Clinton in 1999, in the midst of his own removal sentence. Clinton never mentioned the I word.

Look for Trump, such as Clinton, to promote a strong economy. Trump is expected to lead by talking about what the White House calls a “worker boom”. Profits have been gained in workers’ wages under Trump, although some of those profits have faded because Trump’s trade war damaged production.

See if Trump can remain rhetorically on the main road, in his own style. Clinton ended his own by asking the nation to imagine a state of the Union speech 100 years from that night, from the “mountain top of the American century.”

“Let us then say that we not only thought of our time but also of their time; that we reached as high as our ideals. That we set aside our departments and found a new hour of healing and hope; that we have gone together to serve and strengthen the country we love. “

At the time, some said his rhetoric was exaggerated.

____

Ukraine?

Will Trump even call Ukraine? Republicans have begun to come out and agree that the president had tried “improperly” to get political help from that country while he stopped military help.

The House accused him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his actions in response to the House investigation.

The issue clearly puts Republicans in a bond. Several people have said that prosecutors have proven their case, but nevertheless the error has not reached the level of accusation or removal from office.

___

coronavirus

Will he make any mention of the new corona virus?

“We have offered help to China, but thousands of people cannot come in to have this problem, the corona virus,” Trump said on Sunday. At the same time, the president has tried not to make China angry by being confidential, according to confidants.

Under new rules, US citizens who have traveled in China in the last 14 days are being redirected to one of the 11 designated airports, where they are undergoing improved health screening procedures.

___

Middle East peace

Trump is aiming to introduce himself again to Americans as president who has made the country – and especially the life of the voter – better. So listen to every mention of foreign policy and national security issues.

Trump’s Mideast peace plan is a good test. Trump said his efforts to resolve the long-standing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians would receive support because it is a “win-win” for both parties. Trump’s plan even favors Israel on major controversial issues and establishes almost impossible conditions for granting the Palestinians their hoped-for state. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan as “nonsense.”

If Trump says nothing about the plan during the speech, it may indicate that Trump knows that it is in trouble.

___

I ran

Listen to how harsh Trump is on Tehran in the aftermath of the bombing of Iran in which American soldiers were wounded in Iraq. The attack was retribution for the American murder of the Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. In the following month, an uncomfortable silence settled over the region.

Will Trump suggest that he eventually wants to sit down and talk to the Iranians, mean that the door is closed for conversations, or poke Tehran?

The White House said it was expected that Trump’s tone would be “determined” and “powerful.”

___

Afghanistan

Will Trump announce a withdrawal from a troop?

The Taliban want the US and other coalition forces to leave. State Secretary Mike Pompeo says a deal is close, but it will not happen without a reduction in violence and a way for talks between the Taliban and other Afghans about a peaceful way forward for the nation.

___

In the room

There is always some tension about who turns up and who stays away.

The campaign of the democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said at the end of Monday that it is unlikely that the Massachusetts senator will attend Trump’s speech the day after the Iowa caucuses. Another Democratic contender, Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, has planned an event in New Hampshire earlier Tuesday night.

Other legislators have their own reasons for being present – or not.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said she will be present “to witness”.

“That means I don’t clap. I don’t recognize it. I’m just there as a witness, “she said.

____

Associated Press writer Deb Riechmann contributed to this report.