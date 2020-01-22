Planning a vacation can be so stressful that you want to add a few extra days to your trip to really charge. From finding flight deals to finding the perfect hotel, not to mention factoring food and activities in your budget, it can be tiring to get all the information together.

That’s why all-inclusive resorts are such a great idea. If you want to travel to Mexico in particular, they make a lot of sense because it is easy to budget for them and you can really leave your worries behind when you check in.

How do you find out which resort fits best? Read on to find out what to look for when choosing the right all-inclusive resort in Mexico.

Make sure the atmosphere is what you are looking for

Trip Savvy recommends that you review some online reviews before you book an all-inclusive resort. Although a really bad review could be a one-time review or a fair mistake. As the website says, a “consensus” is what you want, because if a large number of reviews say the same thing, it must be true.

Trip Savvy also recommends deciding whether you want a family-friendly hotel or adults-only. You must ensure that the atmosphere of the resort is what you are looking for. Parents with a baby, toddler or older children definitely want a different vacation than a group in their twenties.

Think about the location

When you choose the right all-inclusive resort in Mexico, you also want to think about the location. Escape Here mentions that many of these places are not close to restaurants and it seems that you cannot leave the resort at all. If that is what you want, because a relaxed holiday calls your name, then that is perfect.

If you want to try a local restaurant, carefully research the area where the resort is located before you book. For example, the San Marino Hotel is located in Puerto Vallarta, which is considered a safe place for travelers. According to Trip Advisor it is a short walk from various restaurants. Global News recommends that tourists do not leave all-inclusive resorts in Mexico because there has been a crime recently, so it is a personal decision whether you feel safe doing this.

Make sure the food is all included (and appeals to you)

Although you would assume that all your meals are included when you book this type of vacation, an “all-inclusive” sometimes only gives breakfast to your guests, and you have to pay for the rest of your daily meals. When you are about to book an all-inclusive resort, make sure that all food is included. Otherwise you can spend more than you would like.

It is also a good idea to view the menus of the resorts that you are considering before making a decision. Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun, for example, has a decent range of dishes to choose from. Guests have posted everything on Trip Advisor, from steak to pasta, fish tacos to sushi, and there are even vegetarian options.

Find a spa and some extras (so it’s more than your average hotel)

Barcelo Maya Palace is located in Puerto Aventuras and is a perfect example of everything an all-inclusive resort in Mexico should have. According to Trip Advisor, diving has a spa where guests can get massages and facials, childcare, a salon, a water park and a tennis court.

You want to make sure that the all-inclusive resort that you choose offers more than just your average hotel. After all, there is a reason that you pay for this type of holiday experience. This hotel also has a cash machine in particular, which would certainly come in handy.

Find out if you have to pay for something else

Several websites advise that although “all-inclusive resort” should mean that guests are not expected to pay anything more than the agreed price for flights and the hotel and food, sometimes guests have to pay a little more.

According to Frugal Travel Guy, there may be “surcharges” in a restaurant for a meal or drink for an enthusiast. Other additional costs may be for “better” wi-fi or a tour of the area.

You can find this out by reading reviews, asking former guests on online forums for advice or carefully reading the hotel’s website (or asking an employee) before booking.

An all-inclusive resort is the perfect place for a wonderful Mexico vacation, but it pays to do some research before you officially book the trip (and get excited about leaving). As long as you consider these five things, it will be a great time.

