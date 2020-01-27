It is that time again.

The IRS started Monday with the acceptance and processing of tax returns for individuals.

Last year’s filing season was an adjustment for both taxpayers and industry professionals, as it was the first to undergo a thorough review of federal tax legislation. Although the season is expected to be calmer this year, there are a few tweaks to watch out for.

STANDARD DERIVATION

The standard deduction doubled under the new tax legislation that came into force in 2018. The number of taxpayers who used it instead of specifying their taxes, in turn, rose sharply. An estimated 90% of taxpayers are expected to make the deduction this year.

Although the standard deduction usually increases every year for inflation, it is worth keeping the figure in mind as taxpayers adjust to the new system. Some people may still want to go through the exercise to decide whether or not to specify. The decision amounts to whether your deductible costs are greater than the standard deduction. Tax preparation software or a tax expert can easily help you through this.

Single persons now receive a standard deduction of $ 12,200 and married persons who submit a joint application are eligible for a standard deduction of $ 24,400. Head of households receives a standard deduction of $ 18,350.

HEALTH INSURANCE

New this year: there is no longer a fine on federal taxes for not having health insurance, something established by the Affordable Care Act. However, some states may still put you at a disadvantage because you don’t have health insurance, warns Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert at TurboTaxe.

DIVORCE

Anyone who is divorced after 2018 and pays alimony can no longer deduct alimony payments. And ex-spouses who receive alimony no longer have to claim this as income. Am divorced before 2018? The old rules still apply unless you update your decision to specifically state that the new rules are reflected.

extenders

Congress recently adopted a bill with a number of tax extenders, which extend tax provisions that have expired or are about to expire. Here are a handful that you may want to take note of:

– People who have to pay private mortgage insurance with their mortgage can deduct it again. Kathy Pickering, chief tax officer at H&R Block, said that for some, this means a substantial expense – in the range of $ 2500 to $ 4500.

– Another home-related extender: a $ 500 life credit for making certain energy-efficient improvements to your home, such as purchasing a high-efficiency oven. Although many people have benefited from this for years, Pickering said that newer homeowners may want to consider whether they can benefit from it.

– People who have undergone foreclosure and have canceled their debt have just received some relief.

The IRS regards that canceled debt as income and therefore subject to taxes. However, there had long been a provision that would waive this if the foreclosure was at a principal place of residence. That was not the case last year.

The cancellation has now been corrected and retroactively extended so that people who had to pay taxes on such a canceled debt can submit an amendment. Pickering says that this is a provision that affects few people, but “has an extraordinary financial impact.”

– To claim medical expenses from your taxes, the total must exceed a certain percentage of your adjusted gross income. This threshold would rise to 10% this year, making it more difficult for so many people to qualify. But the law extended the earlier threshold of 7.5%.

cryptocurrency

The IRS has tried to track the popularity of cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin. Tax experts say it is a gray area that is slowly being cleared up. But for now, cryptocurrency is generally seen as a property, not a currency. So everyone who trades in it has the same tax implications as if he trades in shares.

The IRS said it knows that many taxpayers have reported transactions incorrectly or have not reported in the past. As such, it increases its educational efforts and criminal investigation. In addition, all taxpayers must answer a question about their involvement in virtual currency transactions. If they have received, sold, sent, exchanged or otherwise obtained virtual currencies, they must complete a new form.

Tax experts say there may still be some confusion, but suggest that anyone who trades cryptocurrency should keep a close eye on all of their own activities to make sure they don’t step on the wrong side of the law.

FREE FILE

The IRS has long offered options for many taxpayers to archive online for free, but it may be a bit easier to navigate this year.

Taxpayers can use the IRS Free File system, which is offered by a number of tax preparation companies, if they earn less than $ 69,000 a year.

However, reports from non-profit news organization ProPublica showed that some tax preparation companies had added code to their Free File pages that hid them from search engines and led many users to paid products. The IRS has since updated its agreement with the tax preparation industry and companies are not allowed to hide their free products.

In addition, the IRS has tried to avoid consumer confusion between the IRS Free File system and free or inexpensive versions offered by the companies themselves. To check if you are using the IRS Free File system, go to IRS.gov/freefile to view your choices.

Other options for submitting for free remain intact. These include those from the Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Program or Tax Advice for the Elderly, offered by AARP, as well as the IRS Free File Fill-in Forms, which are electronic versions of its paper forms.

Sarah Skidmore Sell, The Associated Press