What to know about Casper now that he has filed an IPO

When we think of the consumer direct boom, it’s impossible not to draw a direct line to Casper. A pioneer in the idea of ​​a “mattress in a box” sales strategy, Casper quickly took control of the market, generating dozens in its wake. Last week, Casper announced that it was filing an IPO, placing the friendly ghost at the forefront of investments in e-commerce. While the business world doesn’t know what filing means, we’ve decided to break down some things about the brand from a consumer perspective, from some brand history to other things they sell in. plus memory foam mattresses.

Casper started in 2014 with Philip Krim and quickly exploded in sales and drew attention to venture capital. Even though it has expanded its product portfolio over the years, the brand is known for offering a 100-night risk-free trial for its mattresses (which means that if you don’t like it in that 100-day window, they ” will coordinate a courier to collect it and possibly give it away, with a full refund).

Why is it important? For a brand that only recently opened a handful of brick and mortar stores, it shows they are confident in their products – and it also means that even if you can’t feel the mattress in real life, you don’t have to sleep on it forever if you don’t like it. This now extends to their pillows and bedding, plus a 30-day trial is offered for other items like bed frames, dog bed and Glow Light. There is also a 10 year limited warranty on all mattresses and a one year warranty on sheets, pillows and other accessories.

According to Business Insider, the filing of the IPO gives us a glimpse into the future of Casper. With the potential to radically change the way they market (they initially relied heavily on influence campaigns) and a plethora of new categories such as sleep apnea machines and pajamas, going public could expand the reach of Casper. If you want to try what the markets are talking about, here is a presentation of their products based on a combination of reviews, research and my own experience. They also sell some products on Amazon now, so this option is provided where possible.

Mattress:

It was the original mattress that really started it all. It is made from four layers of premium foam, with breathable open cell formats to keep things from getting too hot (a problem with many memory foam options). The foam also includes a zoned backing, which provides pressure relief where you need it most, such as your lower back and neck. It is now also available in a hybrid option that includes springs.

Casper Essential mattress

Take what you know from the original and reduce it a bit. With three layers of foam and a sleeker design, the Essential mattress is perfect for first-time mattress buyers, or even for bedrooms where you want to give customers a quality bed but don’t want to spend a fortune. The three layers of foam consist of a soft, bouncy top layer, an intermediate pressure relief layer, and a base support layer.

Give your bed an upgrade with this advanced option. Take everything you could want from the original mattress and give a fifth layer of foam. With the addition of targeted gel pods to actively support your spine and a soft, velvety top layer, it’s supposed to be the ultimate comfort mattress in the Casper range. It is also available in a hybrid version if you want more support and durability in your mattress.

pillows:

Support in one part, down in one part, it’s literally two pillows in one and the best of both worlds. It has a gusset to help you get better alignment of the neck and a 100% cotton blanket made of a breathable percale weave to increase air flow. It is also resistant to clumping so you don’t get stuck breaking up lumps when trying to sleep. As Scouted contributor Emily Torres writes, “When I originally bought the original Casper pillow, I knew I could always return the product with the brand’s 100-day trial offer. pillow always occupies its place of trust on my bed and is the key to my sleep of personal beauty. “

Three layers of foam will hug your head in one grip. It helps promote healthy alignment of the spine and has been designed to have optimal air circulation to keep your head looking fresh and beautiful. Tiny channels have been added to the foam to keep the air flowing through it while the jersey knit cover will help keep you cool.

Airy and soft, this pillow is made from feathers 100% of ethical origin. The five-chamber structure gives you breathability but does not weaken on the support. What is even better is that everything is machine washable.

Bedding:

Casper offers three different bedding options: Satin, Cool Supima and Weightless Cotton. Each has its own benefits, so it really depends on what you want out of your bedding. Satin is incredibly soft and naturally wrinkle resistant. The Cool Supima is clean and breathable and will become softer the more you use and wash it. Weightless cotton is made from 100% superfine long cotton and feels like you don’t have sheets on you.

Light cotton sheet set

Casper also has two different comforter options: Down and Humidity Fighting. The machine-washable down comforter has been designed to be comfortable in any season, as it is made with ethically sourced down padding and a 100% cotton shell. The sewn chambers hold the down in place. If you can’t stand the temperature of a fully down comforter, try the Moisture Control option, which adds a layer of merino wool that wicks moisture naturally.

Nowadays, a brand of bedding would not be complete without its hold on a weighted blanket. The padded channels are filled with microbeads to distribute the weight evenly all over your body. The breathable cotton cover also helps regulate body temperature so you don’t get too hot while relaxing. You can also choose from several weight options to make sure you are getting the right one for your preferences.

Bed frames:

Have you ever found that using a pillow to read in bed is not enough to cut it? Well, maybe it’s time to invest in an adjustable bed frame. Casper offers two, the Regular adjustable and the Adjustable Pro. The regular version allows you to get a full body adjustment, has a wireless remote control and even a USB port. The Pro has it all, plus a massage function, a tilt function for the headrest and lights under the bed.

If you want something a little simpler, the easy-to-assemble platform bed is a great option. It is available in white lacquered aluminum or slate which simply splits together. There is also an optional headboard and a matching bedside table to complete the look.

Give your bed a solid, sturdy base that looks like something you would see in an upscale hotel. Each frame is wrapped in high-end fabric with a layer of foam underneath to protect your ankles and shins from all nighttime adventures.

The Foundation + Metal frame

If you want a fully twin bed frame, this is the one for you. It offers support, optimally spaced slats for maximum comfort and can be assembled in minutes.

Other accessories:

Casper also has a plethora of other great accessories, like a dog bed made from their memory foam, the Glow Light (which is essentially an adult night light), a nap pillow for travel and a pillow top mattress.

