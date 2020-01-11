What to expect Tuesday night with Bucks and Trump at Milwaukee

Loading...

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, on the left, and President Donald Trump will be two blocks away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, when Trump is organizing a campaign rally while the Bucks play a home game against the New York Knicks. (Photo: Sentinel Journal files, son)

With President Donald Trump leading a campaign rally nearby, the Milwaukee Bucks encourage their fans to arrive early for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.

The Trump Rally at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Bucks game at the Fiserv Forum are both scheduled for 7 p.m.

The doors of the Trump rally will open at 3 p.m., while the Bucks will move the opening of the Fiserv Forum to 5 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than usual.

“Customers should expect road closures, severe traffic congestion in the surrounding area and regularly available parking lots,” the Bucks said in a statement on Friday.

The planned road closings include:

West Kilbourn Avenue between North Vel Philips Avenue and North 6th Street throughout the day.

North Vel Phillips Avenue between West State Street and West Kilbourn Avenue throughout the day.

West State Street between North Vel Phillips Avenue and North 6th Street throughout the evening.

In addition, North 6th Street between West Kilbourn Avenue and West State Street will be closed intermittently throughout the day.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it was ready for the two events.

“We are planning accordingly,” said police chief Alfonso Morales, adding that the department can use other law enforcement partners if necessary.

“We can tap into several resources to ensure the security of the area,” he said.

