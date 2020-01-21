What to expect on the first day of President Trump's recall trial

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is scheduled to take place at the Capitol, contentious proceedings on the desirability of removing him from office for having charged Ukraine with investigating one of its Democratic rivals and hindered the investigation that followed. The Senate meets again with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding, a first test will take place Tuesday at noon when the session is opened to vote on the rules of debate proposed by the majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell. procedure is at stake: Trump’s presidency is at stake, and the nation is deeply divided in a few weeks before the first Democratic presidential contests. To further complicate matters, four presidential candidates serve as jurors in the Senate trial, which will keep them out of the election campaign. On the eve of the trial, the Republican leader proposed a compressed schedule for the statements of opening, just two days on each side, while Trump’s lawyers have pleaded for a quick dismissal of “flimsy” charges against the president and the acquittal. “All this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution which the Senate should condemn quickly and without detour,” the lawyers for the president wrote in their first complete file on Monday. “The articles should be rejected and the president should be acquitted immediately.” The Democrats – while House attorneys practiced opening debates until late at night in the Senate – vowed to oppose a speedy trial then that they were asking for new witnesses and documents. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned of a “cover-up” of McConnell’s plan which could lead to 12-hour consecutive days. “It is clear that Senator McConnell is determined to make it much more difficult to obtain witnesses and documents and to speed up the trial,” said Schumer. He described the proposed rules as “national disgrace”. The first days of the trial should be entangled in procedural motions in the Senate or, more likely, in camera, as senators must refrain from speaking during the trial. Senators are only ready for the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history, which takes place a few weeks before the first primaries of the 2020 elections, with four senators vying for the Democratic nomination. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont freelancer, told Des Moines supporters that they should “carry the ball” for him while he sits in Washington. Iowa caucuses are in less than two weeks. Trump, meanwhile, is at a world conference in Davos, Switzerland. His White House said the rules proposed by McConnell protected Trump’s rights to a fair trial. White House Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland said the White House was eager to “present a vigorous defense of the facts and the process as soon as possible and to request an acquittal as soon as possible”. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will also be absent from proceedings, leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to Poland and Israel to commemorate the 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz at the end of World War II. statement denouncing the ground rules proposed by McConnell as a “sham” due to the tight schedule and lack of guarantee that witnesses will be called or that evidence gathered by the House will be admitted in the Senate trial. “The head of the GOP Senate has chosen a cover-up for the president, rather than honoring his oath to the Constitution,” said Pelosi. House Democrats Charged Republican President Last Month on Two Charges: Abuse of Power by Denying US Military Aid to Ukraine While Urging Country to Investigate Democratic Rival Joe Biden and obstructs Congress by refusing to cooperate in their investigation. The Constitution gives the House the exclusive power to remove a president and the Senate the final verdict by meeting as the impeachment tribunal for a trial. Monday appointed eight House Republicans, some of its fiercest defenders, to a task force to rally support beyond the Senate chamber to the court of public opinion. McConnell is seeking a speedy trial and on acquittal, and with the Republicans holding a majority in the Senate, the proposed trial should be approved by senators from the presidential party. The Republican leader had promised to lay down rules similar to those of President Bill Clinton’s last trial in 1999, but his resolution diverged in several ways, which may cause some senators on both sides to worry. After the four days of opening of the debates, the senators will be allowed until 4:00 pm for questions to the prosecution and the defense, followed by four hours of debate. It is only then that there will be votes on whether or not to call other witnesses. At the end of the deliberations, the Senate would then vote on each article of dismissal. Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah emailed constituents that he agreed with McConnell’s resolution, even though he said the allegations against Trump were “extremely serious – did the President abuse his office for personal political gain, and has it obstructed congressional investigation by blocking subpoenas? “Romney is one of a small number of Republican senators who want to review testimony and documents that were not part of investigation into the removal of the House, but the testing of their votes will likely come later. With the increased security at the Capitol, House prosecutors led by the chairman of the intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, f have their way Monday through crowds of tourists in the rotunda to visit the Senate chamber. The White House legal team led by Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow quickly followed suit. Four television monitors were installed inside the Senate chamber to show testimonies, exhibits and potentially tweets or other social media, according to someone familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it. In their own files on Monday, House prosecutors issued new demands for a fair trial. “President Trump says his indictment is a partisan hoax. He’s wrong,” prosecutors wrote. Democrats in the House said the President could not play both ways – dismissing the facts of the House case but also obstructing congressional summonses for witnesses and testimony. “Senators must honor their own oaths by holding a fair trial with all the relevant evidence,” they wrote. The White House document released on Monday indicates that the two charges against the president are not impenetrable offenses. He says the impeachment investigation, centered on Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine open an investigation into Biden, was never intended to find the truth. House Democrats, in their initial briefing this weekend, called Trump’s conduct “the constitutionmakers’ worst nightmare” President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to that he was interfering in an election in the United States for his personal political gain, “wrote the prosecutor,” and then tried to cover up his scheme by blocking the Congressional investigation into But the Trump team supported that even if Trump had abused his power by refusing military aid to Ukraine, it would not be impenetrable because it did not violate a specific criminal status. No president has ever been removed from office. Republican with 53 to 47 votes, the Senate should not get two-thirds of the vote needed to convict. Even if it did, the White House team argues that it would be a "condemnation unconstitutional" because the articles of impeachment were too broad. No president has ever been removed from office. ___ Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman contributed to this report.

Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman contributed to this report.

