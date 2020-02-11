What to expect from Omnicom and IPG’s annual earnings reports – Adweek

As we settle in February, holding companies are rolling out their 2019 annual reports.

Last week, after a tumultuous year, there was a mixed report from the Publicis Groupe, including a decline in organic growth. This week, Omnicom and IPG publish both earnings reports for 2019. Adweek spoke to Forrester chief analyst Jay Pattisall to ask what to expect from the two holding companies’ earnings calls and what to expect from both in 2020.

The following interview was edited for brevity and clarity.

Adweek: What can we expect from IPG this time?

Jay Pattisall: We have seen organic growth in the last few quarters, especially in the third quarter. At that time, they expected to reach their [year-round] goal of 2-3% organic growth for the fourth quarter. They were optimistic about the fourth quarter results. I really don’t see anything on the market, especially for IPG, that would prevent this.

Your technology strategy is advancing. They were busy integrating Acxiom across the company and founded Kinesso, the department that was to work with Acxiom to implement the data management and data marketing functions [in their agencies]. They are doing everything they can to further expand this ability to scale marketing, especially the media, in a more personal, one-to-one manner.

The better known new business gain that I know of is UM and American Express. Acxiom data played a [significant] role in [winning] this business. The data layer continues to play an increasingly important role, and IPG appears to have taken some appropriate steps to make this available to its agencies. However, much remains to be done.

Do you think the recession is still something that holding companies are dealing with and that they may be planning?

In the last two to three calls for earnings, speculation about a recession in 2020 was generally raised by analysts. I suppose they might be asked the same question, but I feel that public concern about the issue seems to have abated somewhat.

With its Omni data platform, Omnicom takes a different approach to dealing with data. How important are Omni and Omnicom’s efforts to integrate this offering, which was made to the holding company last year, and how do you rate this contribution to performance in 2020?

I see the Omni platform that Omnicom built in the components as different, but similar in functionality and results. By this I mean that all of the agencies’ audience activation platforms allow them to create, define and enrich an audience with data and then activate it in paid media channels. And then some of these platforms have a [larger] capacity for measurement and evaluation, and the Omni platform even contains elements that provide insight and inspiration for creative purposes. Omni excels in this creative use case.

“All agencies, particularly Omnicom and the Omni platform, must take steps to ensure that they continue to have access to high quality data entry to operate their platform.”

Jay Pattisall, chief analyst, Forrester

The main difference is the type of data and its origin. IPG and Publicis and Dentsu Aegis Network use a proprietary data set as well as customer data from first-party providers and data partnerships from third-party providers. Omnicom uses third-party data partnerships and first-party data. You have not purchased a proprietary set that is associated with a particular data management company. And that’s the real difference.

They all have audience activation capabilities, and I think that further restrictions on data and data protection may arise in 2020, either in a regulatory environment or as a result of steps taken by publishers and ad tech Platforms were undertaken. We will find a somewhat larger restriction with the available data types.

