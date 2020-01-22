What to eat after a workout, according to a nutritionist

There is a ton to do after an intense workout. You have to stretch, drink water and (we hope) take a shower. But if there is a step where you have to be extra strict, it is to refuel your body.

What you eat after a workout is just as if not more crucial for your recovery and muscle building as what you eat before you exercise.

“During a workout, your muscles use glycogen or stored energy to nourish the activity,” says Mascha Davis, RDN, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of Eat Your Vitamins. Exercise can also break down some muscle proteins, she says.

That is all normal. But to replace the depleted glycogen and start the process of rebuilding the muscle, you need to start picking up nutrient-rich STAT foods. You want to eat a healthy mix of carbohydrates (to supplement glycogen) and proteins (to help with muscle recovery).

Veggie omelette + a slice of whole wheat toast

Good after an early morning workout or an evening workout. (Brinner, anyone?)

“Eggs are an excellent source of protein and vitamins,” says Davis. “Combined with nutritious vegetables and wholemeal bread, they form a great, balanced meal after training.” Photo: Getty Images.

Greek yogurt parfait with berries and granola with little sugar

“Yogurt is a good source of protein, while berries and granola are good sources of carbohydrates,” says Davis.

Davis likes to add moringa powder from a tree from North India and is packed with healthy substances.

“Moringa is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties that can help speed recovery,” she says. Photo: Getty Images.

AB&J sandwich on Ezekiel bread

Almond butter and jam – a classic. “Almond butter and sprouted Ezekiel bread are good sources of vegetable protein,” says Davis. Her favorite is Ezekiel Bread because it is rich in healthy complex carbohydrates. Moreover, it contains a lot of fibers to reduce that crazy hunger after exercise. Photo: Getty Images.

Oatmeal or chia pudding

“Oatmeal is a great source of renewable energy, says Davis.” Combined with soy milk or regular milk, it is also an excellent source of protein. “Top with nuts and fruit for extra carbohydrates and vegetable proteins. Photo: Getty Images.

Smoothies

“Smoothies are a great way to recharge after a workout. Don’t forget to keep them balanced by adding vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats.”

That’s right, fat. That may not be the first thing you crave after exercise, but studies show that they can help the muscles use amino acids from proteins.

Some ingredients to consider, including: bananas or other fruits, oats, yogurt, and leafy vegetables. Davis also suggests adding a scoop of protein powder, especially if you are working on strength training or building muscle. Photo: Getty Images.

Muesli bars

If you don’t have time for a full meal, Davis says that muesli bars are a great way to refuel after a hard workout. She recommends taking one that contains eight grams of protein or more. Photo: Getty Images.

Add some turmeric

Davis recommends adding turmeric to post-workout meals, such as smoothies, or even sprinkling it over oatmeal for a hearty twist. She calls it a powerful anti-inflammatory superfood. Studies show that this is the case because of curcumin, a chemical that occurs in turmeric. Photo: Getty Images.

